John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated

Monday marked exactly four years since some Tyner Academy students led by seniors Jalen Sims and Kaylea Moore walked out of school demanding a better facility than the structure that they considered aging, in poor condition and inadequate.

What a difference four years has made, as a new school that has totally changed the campus was dedicated during a 9:30 a.m. ceremony amid looks on faces also much different. Smiles, not frowns, permeated the gymnasium, as several hundred students in grades 6 through 12 excitedly gathered for the ribbon cutting and dedication along with school and elected officials and even the marching band and cheerleaders.

And the comments by several officials seemed to focus not just on praises for the building, but also encouragement and challenges to the students to make good use of it.

“With this new edifice, the bar can be raised even higher,” said former principal Tiffany Earvin, who saw the school be first recognized as a Level 5 and a Reward School during her tenure from 2022-24. “This building is not just for today, it’s for generations to come. It stands as an example of what is possible when students speak up.”

Several speakers praised the actions of the two students and others in the class of 2022 under the encouragement of teacher Susan Morrison and mentioned that Ms. Moore and Mr. Sims are currently attending Howard and Vanderbilt universities.

“I think the legacy they left is the opportunity to follow in their footsteps to be courageous students, to be active for yourself and your school, and take a job on and do something great,” said Supt. Dr. Justin Robertson.

District 3 county school board member Joe Smith, who said current principal Rashaad Williams once worked for him at the YMCA, said during his speech that he vividly remembers the students coming to the school board after the walkout and pushing for a new school.

“The gave probably the best presentation I’ve ever had in 10 years of being on the school board,” he said.

County Mayor Weston Wamp, who also praised the students who walked out and former Mayor Jim Coppinger for helping get the plans started, pointed out the historic point that this is the first Hamilton County replacement public high school built in his lifetime.

“What it represents is a bet on you all,” he said. “It was the report and improvement on this school in the classroom, it was a performance at the championship level on the athletic field, it was the pursuit of careers here that caused this county to make its biggest bet ever on the Tyner Rams.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Greg Beck, whom Mayor Wamp praised for also pushing for the school, echoed similar comments. “What a beautiful facility, and young people, this facility proves we care about you and care about our future in you,” he said while encouraging the students to be change agents for a better tomorrow.

Karitsa Mosley Jones, who represents District 5 where the school is located, called the dedication an emotional moment for her.

“Today we get not to just cut a ribbon, but to open doors to opportunity, growth and a bright future for our students,” she said. “The Tyner community has been defined by strength, resilience and commitment to lift each other up. This beautiful new facility stands as an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for a shared vision. We are witnessing something truly innovative right here in District 5.”

Current principal Mr. Williams, who opened and closed the ceremony, continued the dual theme of praise for the building amid wishes for the students using it.

“These walls represent opportunity, these classrooms represent hope, and this school represents our promise to provide every student a place where they can learn, grow and lead,” he said. “As we dedicate this new facility, let us remember that greatness is not in bricks, mortar or steel but in the people who walk these floors every day.

“Together we will make Tyner Middle High Academy a place of excellence, respect and opportunity for generations to come.”

Also on hand and recognized at the ceremony was former 15-year principal Carol Goss, among others.

After the ceremony in the gym, which began with the singing of the school’s alma mater, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, followed by one outdoors in front of the school entrance.

A video about the students’ efforts to get the school built was to be shown, but technical difficulties prevented it, although officials said it would be on the county schools’ social media sites.

The roughly $95 million school was designed by MBI Companies Inc. and constructed by general contractor The Christman Company.

Some work is still be completed, including some grading for fields and other amenities on the east side of the school. The old Tyner Middle Academy and former Tyner Junior High Building across Tyner Road is in the preliminary stages of being razed.

The former high school part of the campus was torn down at the beginning of summer/late spring.

Amid the shiny new hallways and wings, including an expansive corridor into the gym, hangs an old plaque in the entrance hall discussing the original Tyner High that was built in 1907 before that building – called Old Main – was destroyed by fire in 1957.

