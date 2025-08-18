Darryl Roberts Gets 90 Years In Chris Wright Murder

Judge Boyd Patterson on Monday sentenced Darryl Roberts to 90 years in prison for the murder of Chris Wright in front of Patten Towers.



He gave him 60 years for murder and a consecutive 30 years for being a felon in possession of a gun.



Roberts walked over to the prominent young businessman and shot him at close range in the head. That came after a run in between the North Chattanooga man and Roberts and another man. Wright had just left a nearby bar.

The confrontation at the steps of the senior facility and the close-up slaying from last Sept. 23 were caught on video and played numerous times for the jury.



Members of the Wright family and his friends made emotional statements at the sentencing hearing.

His mother, Janet Wright, told Roberts, "You are just an empty shell of a person that is just filled with evil, that has no value whatsoever."

A business associate said, "Chris was the highest measure of a man I've met in my lifetime."

A friend said he still remembers holding Wright's eight-week-old daughter as his wife told their sons (ages 2 and 4) that their father wasn't coming home again.

A defense witness said Roberts has several mental illness diagnoses, includes PTSD.