Latest Headlines

East Ridge Residents Want Answers On Why Flooding Is Increasing

  • Sunday, August 17, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Two days after 6.4 inches of rain fell on East Ridge in two hours, the residents, City Council and city manager are starting to plan what to do to prevent the widespread damage in the future.

One resident, Joe Wilson, who has lived on South Moore Road since 1998, spoke to the council asking what to do. He said he had attempted to contact all the agencies he knew, only to be passed around. He told the council that on Aug. 12, three inches of water came through his house. He said he had had flood conditions only once before, 15 years ago. In the last five weeks, he said it had happened twice. What is it that has changed he asked, and what that is needs to be identified, and something needs to be done about it.

“That’s a good question,” said City Manager Scott Miller who said he had been thinking about it after the record-breaking rain and resulting flood damage in the city. He said he believes that a hydrology study needs to be done for the entire city. Other council members suggested more immediate remedies. Several of them had witnessed neighbors putting brush, tree branches and grass clippings in the drainage ditches that run behind many of the houses in East Ridge. When the rain is heavy, those things wash downstream and create dams, then water that overflows the banks of the ditches backs up in every yard behind the blockage.

Councilman Jacky Cagle and Vice Mayor David Tyler both said that as a way to detect what has caused the increasing drainage problems that inspections should be made to all of the drainage ditches to find the problem areas. Although the ditches are on private property, they said that permission to go onto private yards could be gotten with a knock on a door and asking.

Other residents have altered the infrastructure in their yards that the city put in many years ago by reducing the size of the ditches in order to increase the size of their back yards. Some of those trenches are as big as eight feet deep and 12 feet wide. And in places it is believed that the drainage pipes are not large enough. Another speculation is that fences in the yards may have blocked water flow when debris accumulated.

Mr. Wilson, the citizen who spoke, suggested there could be a connection with all the walls along I-24 that TDOT has been constructing. City Manager Miller said in the years he has lived in East Ridge since 2016 he has seen excessive development that state and federal laws have allowed homes to be built with increased density, and development has been allowed in wetlands and there has been an increase in impervious surfaces. But the water still has to find a place to drain to so where will it go? But it was not just stormwater flowing across the roads and through yards, it was also sewage overflowing from the system. City Manager Miller said he saw water shooting up out of some manholes.

WWTA in in the process of upgrading the city’s sewer system with a $6 million project to slip line the sewer pipes and rehabilitate the manholes. Also, a short distance south along I-75, two large storage tanks are being built where sewage can be diverted and stored until the lines can accept more, then it will be released from the tanks gradually.

Mayor Brian Williams is asking for anybody in the city who was affected by the floodwaters to contact Amanda Bowers at city hall. She is compiling a list of damages to property that will be given to FEEMA. And a list of organizations and churches that will help people who need it will be available to residents. County Mayor Weston Wamp has started the process to get help for those people by declaring the flash flooding in East Ridge as an emergency.

The mayor also thanked the police and fire departments for all the assistance they provided. Fire Chief Mike Williams said the department had saved 60 individuals, carried out 19 water rescues, and rescued 10 animals the day of the flooding.

The fire department also worked two and a half hours to extricated two adults and one child from a vehicle on Moore Road that was crushed by a fallen tree - none of the three people survived. Police Chief Clint Uselton said police answered 160 calls on Tuesday related to the flash flooding and some of the responses required multiple officers to help with the rescue. He said the department still dealt with the usual calls such as overdoses, disputes and fights at the same time, but he said, “We handled it well.”

Some areas in the city remain closed until pollution from a large oil overflow from Valvoline on Ringgold Road is cleaned up. That was caused by water filling the pits. Pioneer Park and the Splash Pad were affected and will be closed until the oil is all removed from the area.

In regular business, two rezoning requests were heard and one was approved. 842 Germantown Road was rezoned from R-1 Residential to C-2 General Commercial to continue having a medical clinic there. This zone was chosen because the owner said in the future other commercial uses would be possible. The owner of property at 1171 South Seminole Drive had requested a change from R-1 to R-Z1, zero lot line residential for building two single-family dwellings by utilizing the RZ-1 requirements of reduced lot size and road footage. That request was denied. Mike Howell, building and codes official for the city, said the proposed zoning would change the character, density and scale of the existing neighborhood and would set a precedent.

Approval was given authorizing a professional services agreement with Dr. Jessica Pruitt for veterinary services for the East Ridge Animal Shelter. She will be at the shelter twice a week and will do health checkups which are currently outsourced. This will also give the public a couple of vaccination events a year. Surgery if needed will still be done at other clinics. The shelter has an exam room but not a surgical room, said the city manager. It is expected that having a veterinarian will reduce costs and better care for the animals.

A new development agreement was approved with ER Investment, LLC for a project to build a small shopping center at 6001 Ringgold Road, near Belvoir Avenue, in the Border Region retail development district, giving the owner a financial incentive. It will have a convenience store, a restaurant and a laundromat. The owner will receive 70 percent of the sales taxes from the retail portion and the city will get 30 percent.

A change order was approved for the North Mack Smith widening project to lower six drainage structures. ASA Engineering took responsibility for the oversight when reviewing the plans for the road and will reimburse the city for the cost to make corrections, which could be from $13,000 to $23,000.

Budgeted purchases for vehicles and equipment were approved for the police department. Six Ford Interceptor SUVs will be bought for $344,640 and it will cost $77,364 to outfit them with police equipment. That equipment will be paid from the drug fund. The purchase of 13 patrol rifle packages for $23,114 was approved as well as a firearms training simulator that will cost $19,030.

And authorization was given to buy Edraulic (electro-hydraulic) rescue tools from municipal emergency services for $65,202 that will be used by the fire department for emergency response. And 10 sets of turnout gear were also approved for the fire fighters at the cost of $39,960.

East Ridge hopes to be able to participate in a grant that is being offed to all the small cities in Hamilton County for creating parks. The application has to be specific to the location and the use. If received, East Ridge plans to use it for the first phase of redevelopment at Springvale Park. The plan is to build a new dog park there where there is room to rotate the grassy areas keeping half of it closed while the other field recovers from use. The city could get up to $250,000 if the application is approved and East Ridge Council members voted in favor of matching that amount.

 

Latest Headlines
Golf Notebook: Tennessee Four-Ball Returns To The Country Club
Golf Notebook: Tennessee Four-Ball Returns To The Country Club
  • Sports
  • 8/17/2025
East Ridge Residents Want Answers On Why Flooding Is Increasing
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2025
Mayor Kelly Says Only A Private Investor With A Heart For Historic Preservation Can Save Medical Arts Building
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2025
Group Of GPS Soccer Parents Stand Behind Coach Winecoff
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2025
Robertson Late Penalty Kick Earns CFC A 1-0 Road Win
  • Sports
  • 8/17/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader With Two More One Run Wins
  • Sports
  • 8/17/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/17/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALARCON,JOSE ... more

Veteran GPS Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation Finds Hazing On Team
  • 8/16/2025

Veteran Girls Preparatory School soccer coach Patrick Winecoff has resigned after an investigation found hazing on the team over the past several years. Head of School Megan Cover said she ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,COURTNEY ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • 8/15/2025
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Council Passes Increased Property Tax Rate
  • 8/15/2025
City Of Cleveland Closes On Historic Former Whirlpool Plant Sites In Downtown
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid
  • 8/15/2025
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
  • 8/15/2025
Opinion
In Support Of Coach Winecoff
  • 8/17/2025
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Why Driving In Chattanooga Is Very Unsafe
  • 8/17/2025
Tax Increase Resistance - And Response (4)
  • 8/16/2025
Is Roller Derby A Real Sport Or Pro Wrestling On Wheels? - And Response
  • 8/15/2025
Sports
Golf Notebook: Tennessee Four-Ball Returns To The Country Club
Golf Notebook: Tennessee Four-Ball Returns To The Country Club
  • 8/17/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader With Two More One Run Wins
  • 8/17/2025
Robertson Late Penalty Kick Earns CFC A 1-0 Road Win
  • 8/17/2025
Tennessee’s Herrington Advances To Finals Of U.S. Amateur
Tennessee’s Herrington Advances To Finals Of U.S. Amateur
  • 8/16/2025
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Semifinals
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Semifinals
  • 8/15/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
  • 8/15/2025
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Posts Colors At National Convention
  • 8/16/2025
District 5 Flood Relief Donation Drive Is Saturday
  • 8/15/2025
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
  • 8/15/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
  • 8/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
  • 8/14/2025
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
  • 8/13/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
  • 8/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Opinion
In Support Of Coach Winecoff
  • 8/17/2025
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Why Driving In Chattanooga Is Very Unsafe
  • 8/17/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Hamilton County Lawyer Suspended
  • 8/15/2025
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
  • 8/15/2025
F45 Training Expands To Chattanooga With A New Location In East Brainerd
  • 8/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 7-13
  • 8/14/2025
Student Scene
Rhea School Board Honors Best Buddies Club; Announces Upcoming Board Meetings
  • 8/15/2025
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
  • 8/15/2025
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
  • 8/15/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
  • 8/15/2025
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
  • 8/13/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
  • 8/14/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
  • 8/12/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
  • 8/15/2025
Info Session For 8-Week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program Starts Aug. 24
  • 8/14/2025
"All He Wants To Do Is Get Us To God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/13/2025
Obituaries
Jordan Randall Walker
Jordan Randall Walker
  • 8/17/2025
Nancy Ann Crerar Wolfe
Nancy Ann Crerar Wolfe
  • 8/16/2025
Richard Lambert
Richard Lambert
  • 8/16/2025
Government
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
  • 8/15/2025
Red Bank PD Has Labor Day Reminder: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
  • 8/15/2025
Man Arrested For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/16/2025