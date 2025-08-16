Latest Headlines

Veteran GPS Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation Finds Hazing On Team

  • Saturday, August 16, 2025

Veteran Girls Preparatory School soccer coach Patrick Winecoff has resigned after an investigation found hazing on the team over the past several years.

Head of School Megan Cover said she began hearing reports of the initiations and a probe was begun.

She said it was confirmed there had been hazing over several recent years with knowledge by Coach Winecoff.

She said a number of parents had felt embarrassed and unsafe over the practices.

Head of School Cover said she learned that her own daughters were involved in the initiations soon after she arrived on campus.

She said Coach Winecoff had offered his resignation, and she accepted.

A national search will take place to find his successor.

Andy Sarjant, director of facilities, will take over coaching duties through the end of the season.

Here is the letter sent out by Head of School Cover:

An Important Message About the Soccer Program

We strive for every experience our girls have - whether in the classroom, on the theater stage or on the athletic field - to be positive, uplifting, and safe. Our girls deserve to know they are treated with respect and compassion, and our programming must reflect this commitment.

Recently I became aware of concerning conduct involving members of the soccer program, including allegations that, as described, could be characterized as initiation or hazing. We take these allegations seriously and, upon learning of them, took immediate steps to review the situation in partnership with our human resources and athletic departments.

With sadness, I write to share that our concerns were affirmed, and that members of the soccer team had engaged in a pattern of hazing and initiation activities that are antithetical to the schools' values. Multiple athletes and parents indicated these behaviors made them feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, or unsafe. We found these behaviors date back several years. In fact, I learned through this review that my two daughters were, on one occasion, involved in these initiation behaviors shortly after my family arrived in Chattanooga, a discovery about which I immediately notified GPS Board Chair Ashley Davenport and the Executive Committee.

I am even more saddened to report that, in some instances, the coaching staff, which has a duty to protect students and set a tone of respect, had knowledge of and failed to intervene on the behaviors.

Earlier today, Coach Winecoff offered me his resignation, which I accepted. This in no way diminishes the impact Coach Winceoff has had in his years of service to the team - years marked with outstanding on-field performance and many great memories. We know how deeply many of our athletes and families feel for Coach Winecoff. But as we reconcile with a series of regrettable decisions and unacceptable moments over the past few years, I accept the necessity of his decision.

Hazing has no place at GPS. In the weeks ahead, we will be introducing to our athletes and staff a series of trainings on team culture, sportsmanship, and anti-hazing. We will also make clear how athletes can advocate for themselves and raise concerns. I have met with our athletes to make clear the seriousness of this situation, and we will be taking additional steps based on what we've learned, though student disciplinary decisions must remain confidential.

GPS will begin a national search for a new soccer coach for the 2026-27 school year. I am grateful to our Director of Facilities Andy Sarjant, who will continue head coaching duties through the remainder of the season, a role he has served since the start of our investigation. Director of Athletic and Strategic Partnerships Allie Tennyson will serve as assistant coach. I am confident in their leadership during a challenging time.

Our athletics program is a cherished part of our school's history, and it can only thrive if each athlete feels safe. While I regret having to write such a difficult message so early in the school year and soccer season, I am confident we can learn from our past shortcomings and continue to be a school culture in which we lift up each girl in celebration of her unique gifts so she can exceed her potential with confidence and joy.

All my best,

Megan D. Cover

Head of School
Latest Headlines
Veteran GPS Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation Finds Hazing On Team
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/16/2025
PHOTOS: Prelude To A Championship Jamboree
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/16/2025
Vols Complete Second Preseason Camp Scrimmage
  • Sports
  • 8/16/2025
Lookouts Winning Streak Snapped With 2-0 Loss
  • Sports
  • 8/16/2025
Man Arrested For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/16/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,COURTNEY ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • 8/15/2025

Discussions have been going on among the cities in Walker County Georgia about the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Voters in the county decide whether to implement this one penny sales ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Council Passes Increased Property Tax Rate
  • 8/15/2025

On a final vote, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. property tax rate for 2026 has been set at $1.63 for every $100 of assessed value. The recent appraisals increased property values significantly. Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid
  • 8/15/2025
Howard High School Student Arrested After Threatening Others With Knife After Fight
  • 8/15/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
  • 8/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2025
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Trim The Mayor's Budget So Our Property Taxes Don't Increase
  • 8/15/2025
Tax Increase Resistance - Compilation (4)
  • 8/16/2025
Is Roller Derby A Real Sport Or Pro Wrestling On Wheels?
  • 8/15/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Sports
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Semifinals
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Semifinals
  • 8/15/2025
Lookouts Winning Streak Snapped With 2-0 Loss
  • 8/16/2025
Vols Complete Second Preseason Camp Scrimmage
  • 8/16/2025
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
  • 8/15/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Five Straight
  • 8/15/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
  • 8/15/2025
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Posts Colors At National Convention
  • 8/16/2025
District 5 Flood Relief Donation Drive Is Saturday
  • 8/15/2025
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
  • 8/15/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
  • 8/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
  • 8/14/2025
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
  • 8/13/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
  • 8/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Trim The Mayor's Budget So Our Property Taxes Don't Increase
  • 8/15/2025
Tax Increase Resistance - Compilation (4)
  • 8/16/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Hamilton County Lawyer Suspended
  • 8/15/2025
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
  • 8/15/2025
F45 Training Expands To Chattanooga With A New Location In East Brainerd
  • 8/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 7-13
  • 8/14/2025
Student Scene
Rhea School Board Honors Best Buddies Club; Announces Upcoming Board Meetings
  • 8/15/2025
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
  • 8/15/2025
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
  • 8/15/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
  • 8/15/2025
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
  • 8/13/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
  • 8/14/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
  • 8/12/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
  • 8/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
  • 8/15/2025
Info Session For 8-Week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program Starts Aug. 24
  • 8/14/2025
"All He Wants To Do Is Get Us To God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/13/2025
Obituaries
Nancy Ann Crerar Wolfe
Nancy Ann Crerar Wolfe
  • 8/16/2025
Richard Lambert
Richard Lambert
  • 8/16/2025
Virginia Hughey Ford Moore
Virginia Hughey Ford Moore
  • 8/16/2025
Government
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
  • 8/15/2025
Red Bank PD Has Labor Day Reminder: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
  • 8/15/2025
Man Arrested For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/16/2025