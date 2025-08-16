Veteran GPS Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation Finds Hazing On Team

Veteran Girls Preparatory School soccer coach Patrick Winecoff has resigned after an investigation found hazing on the team over the past several years.

Head of School Megan Cover said she began hearing reports of the initiations and a probe was begun.

She said it was confirmed there had been hazing over several recent years with knowledge by Coach Winecoff.

She said a number of parents had felt embarrassed and unsafe over the practices.

Head of School Cover said she learned that her own daughters were involved in the initiations soon after she arrived on campus.

She said Coach Winecoff had offered his resignation, and she accepted.

A national search will take place to find his successor.

Andy Sarjant, director of facilities, will take over coaching duties through the end of the season.