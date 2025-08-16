Veteran GPS Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation Finds Hazing On Team

Veteran Girls Preparatory School soccer coach Patrick Winecoff has resigned after an investigation found hazing on the team over the past several years.
Head of School Megan Cover said she began hearing reports of the initiations and a probe was begun.
She said it was confirmed there had been hazing over several recent years with knowledge by Coach Winecoff.
She said a number of parents had felt embarrassed and unsafe over the practices.
Head of School Cover said she learned that her own daughters were involved in the initiations soon after she arrived on campus.
She said Coach Winecoff had offered his resignation, and she accepted.
A national search will take place to find his successor.
Andy Sarjant, director of facilities, will take over coaching duties through the end of the season.
Here is the letter sent out by Head of School Cover:
An Important Message About the Soccer Program
We strive for every experience our girls have - whether in the classroom, on the theater stage or on the athletic field - to be positive, uplifting, and safe. Our girls deserve to know they are treated with respect and compassion, and our programming must reflect this commitment.
Recently I became aware of concerning conduct involving members of the soccer program, including allegations that, as described, could be characterized as initiation or hazing. We take these allegations seriously and, upon learning of them, took immediate steps to review the situation in partnership with our human resources and athletic departments.
With sadness, I write to share that our concerns were affirmed, and that members of the soccer team had engaged in a pattern of hazing and initiation activities that are antithetical to the schools' values. Multiple athletes and parents indicated these behaviors made them feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, or unsafe. We found these behaviors date back several years. In fact, I learned through this review that my two daughters were, on one occasion, involved in these initiation behaviors shortly after my family arrived in Chattanooga, a discovery about which I immediately notified GPS Board Chair Ashley Davenport and the Executive Committee.
I am even more saddened to report that, in some instances, the coaching staff, which has a duty to protect students and set a tone of respect, had knowledge of and failed to intervene on the behaviors.
Earlier today, Coach Winecoff offered me his resignation, which I accepted. This in no way diminishes the impact Coach Winceoff has had in his years of service to the team - years marked with outstanding on-field performance and many great memories. We know how deeply many of our athletes and families feel for Coach Winecoff. But as we reconcile with a series of regrettable decisions and unacceptable moments over the past few years, I accept the necessity of his decision.
Hazing has no place at GPS. In the weeks ahead, we will be introducing to our athletes and staff a series of trainings on team culture, sportsmanship, and anti-hazing. We will also make clear how athletes can advocate for themselves and raise concerns. I have met with our athletes to make clear the seriousness of this situation, and we will be taking additional steps based on what we've learned, though student disciplinary decisions must remain confidential.
GPS will begin a national search for a new soccer coach for the 2026-27 school year. I am grateful to our Director of Facilities Andy Sarjant, who will continue head coaching duties through the remainder of the season, a role he has served since the start of our investigation. Director of Athletic and Strategic Partnerships Allie Tennyson will serve as assistant coach. I am confident in their leadership during a challenging time.
Our athletics program is a cherished part of our school's history, and it can only thrive if each athlete feels safe. While I regret having to write such a difficult message so early in the school year and soccer season, I am confident we can learn from our past shortcomings and continue to be a school culture in which we lift up each girl in celebration of her unique gifts so she can exceed her potential with confidence and joy.
All my best,
Megan D. Cover
Head of School