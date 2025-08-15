Latest Headlines

Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies

  • Friday, August 15, 2025

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett on Friday announced new salary increases for patrol and corrections deputies.

"I am proud to announce that, for the second time during my first term as your sheriff, this office is increasing the starting salaries for our deputies—without a tax increase," said Sheriff Garrett. "This was accomplished utilizing existing budgeted funds provided by the Hamilton County Commission.

"Beginning Aug. 20, the new starting salary for patrol deputies will increase to $62,000, and corrections deputies will increase to $54,000. This increase is limited to frontline personnel including the ranks of deputies, detectives and sergeants."

He said this change is not retroactive to July 1 and the following classifications will also be impacted:

Judicial security deputy’s new starting salary is $55,000
Civil warrants deputy’s new starting salary is $55,000
Corrections services deputy’s new starting salary is $50,000

"A successful and professional Sheriff’s Office depends on recruiting and retaining the most qualified individuals," said Sheriff Garrett. "That means ensuring the men and women risking their lives in service to our county can better support their families.

"This pay increase ensures the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office remains one of the premier, most competitive law enforcement agencies in our state and region. Combined with our outstanding benefits, progressive pay plan, and supportive administration, these new starting salaries will allow us to continue leading the way in law enforcement and corrections—providing you, our citizens, with the highest level of professional and innovative service.

"I greatly appreciate the unwavering support and partnership our office and deputies receive from the Hamilton County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp."

