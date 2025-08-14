Signal Mountain Council Debates Whether To Help Customer With $650 Water Bill

The Signal Mountain Council, acting as the town’s Water Board, heard an appeal for a water leak adjustment for property owners at 12 Highdown Court. The leak occurred on the customer’s side of the meter but the irrigation line had been installed across an adjacent property, so there was a delay before the owners were aware there was a leak .By the time it was discovered 71,000 gallons, enough to fill three swimming pools, had been lost. The bill for that amount of water was $650.

The property owners first submitted the claim to the town’s third-party leak adjustment service, “Water Leak Relief.” However, leaks from irrigation systems are not eligible to be insured. A manual adjustment from the town’s water department was also denied. The next appeal has been made to the Water Board for consideration.

Since 2023, the town’s policy has been that customers are enrolled in the Water Leak Relief program unless they opt out of it. That insurance is only for water lines going into the home and is excluded from irrigation system leaks, so water loss from irrigation systems is the responsibility of the customer.

After an hour-long discussion, a motion was made to charge the customer for the cost of the water with no mark-up plus the cost of electricity that the city pays to deliver the water. But the vote was two in favor of the motion, one opposed and two council members abstained. After researching how to count that vote, the city attorney said the majority vote wins, but since the vote is split, he said that some documents are needed to make the decision and those were not immediately available. The matter was tabled until the next meeting.

Several resolutions were passed at the meeting, including appointing the mayor to serve on the Hamilton County 911 funding committee. Previously, the small cities in the county would have had to choose one person to represent all the small cities. After more consideration and urging by the various municipalities, each city will have their own representative. The mayor was chosen to serve on the funding committee representing Signal Mountain.

A contract will be entered into with iWorQ for the amount of $24,200 to do a road assessment survey for the town. A survey will collect data on the conditions of roads, including signs, striping and reflectors, that should be good for three-five years and the software will set up a maintenance plan and will prioritize which roads need to be done first.

Another subscription to purchase software was on the agenda, but after discussion, it was tabled until the next meeting. This software is used by the police department for digital records management. The department has been using this program from Omnigo Digital Records Management System and Police Chief Mike Williams is happy with it, but the council felt that the high cost and yearly increases are unjustifiable. The proposed cost was $128,259 to be paid annually over the five-year contract with a six percent increase each year. If the contract is lowered to one year, the increase would be 10 percent each year. City Manager Matt Justice was directed to look at alternatives or negotiate a contract with more favorable yearly increases.

For a couple of years, the Signal Mountain public works department disposed of brush with a “burn box,” that has since been sold. The town is running out of space for storing the large quantities of brush that are accumulating and will enter into a contract with Big Woody’s Tree Service for chipping services in the amount of $25,000. Signal Mountain will be piggy- backing on the city of Cleveland which negotiated the price.

Town Manager Justice brought a grant opportunity for the council to approve the application. It is for the BlueCross Healthy Places Grant. The purpose of the grant is for the creation and revitalization of public spaces and to promote community social engagement, physical activity and improved health. This grant is 100 percent funded which requires no match from the city. After discussion it was decided that the city will have a better chance to receive the grant if the application is specific and detailed. One of the suggestions if the grant is received, would be to use the money to enhance Althaus Park. This grant is very competitive, said Andrew Gardner, council liaison with the parks and recreation board.

It was decided to postpone the application to make it more detailed and stronger and make sure it reflects the town’s priorities. The plan could include an ADA accessible playground and rest restrooms, could be used to build shade structures and a to give a facelift for the pavilion. Data can be included in the application that comes from a parks usage study that was done a couple of years ago.

Applications will be made for two grants available from Public Entity Partners, the town’s insurer. One is a matching grant for property loss prevention and control and to enhance computer network security. If received, it would offer up to $4,000 in reimbursement for the purchase of $8,000 of safety and loss prevention items that have already been bought.

The other grant application from PEP will be for the Judy Housley Safety Partners matching grant. It offers up to $2,000 in reimbursement for qualifying items that are aimed at reducing work-related injuries and accidents including PPE, Personal Protective Equipment used by the police and public works employees that has previously been purchased.

And a resolution passed that authorizes Fire Chief Larry Sloan to apply for a support grant from the Tennessee American Water for $1,000 that would be used to purchase small tools and equipment that would enhance the department’s ability to fight wildfires, primarily in undeveloped wooded areas near Prentice Cooper state Forest but also all around Signal Mountain.

Several appointments were made and approved. Rachael Crumbliss was appointed to the Signal Mountain’s parks board. She had been appointed and has been serving in this capacity since 2022 but documentation cannot be located. The reappointment of Jeffrey Duke to serve in the role of Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer was approved. The AHO hears violations of locally adopted code and zoning ordinances. And Austin Schofield was appointed to replace a member who recently resigned from the planning commission. With this seat filled, the planning commission is now full.