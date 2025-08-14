Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BEEBY,JEREMY DALE
1814 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
BLANKS,TERRENCE LAJUAN
614 MOOREMOUNT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLODGETT-WHITE,YAYLA LESLIE
861 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
BROWN,GINGER ANN
219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISEY, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURCIAGA,VELVET DAWN
302 KELLY ST. TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUSH,STEVEN ANDRE
900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BYRD,TERRENCE DEJUAN
1027 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
COOK,MICHAEL TRAMAINE
149 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DENT,CODY LEVI
8910 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
FREEMAN,JAMES ANTHONY
2302 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
GEORGE,JAYLON RICHARD
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OVER $10000
HALL,JOHN MICHAEL
6525 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 822 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEATHINGTON,DAVID LEE
608 N PARKDALE LN APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
JOYCE,BRIAN CHARLES
1465 SINCLAIR AVE CHATTAOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
LEMING,CHAD EDWARD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC
LOVELACE,MYKAYLA
1020 W 37TH ST APT C204 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
14 LAUREL LN APT 102 EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MESSIMER,MICHAEL KELLY
5103 LYNNWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
NEWMAN,JOHN ALLEN
6303 CHAMPION RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
PATTERSON,LINDSEY KATE
4910 BECK ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
PORTMAN,JEFFERY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PORTMAN,JEFFERY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PORTMAN,JENNY MARIE
2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS
RAINEY,STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SULLIVAN,PERI NICOLE
2025 MARY ROSE WAY SEVIERVILLE, 37876
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SULLIVAN,PERI NICOLE
2025 MARY ROSE WAY SEVIERVILLE, 37876
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS,BLAKE JAYDEN
205 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOGEL,JEREMY BENJAMIN
1140 HEALING SPRINGS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101
WOODS,ISAAC RAY
8108 HOOLY HILLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
