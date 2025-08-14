Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, August 14, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEEBY,JEREMY DALE

1814 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

BLANKS,TERRENCE LAJUAN

614 MOOREMOUNT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLODGETT-WHITE,YAYLA LESLIE

861 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

BROWN,GINGER ANN

219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISEY, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURCIAGA,VELVET DAWN

302 KELLY ST. TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BUSH,STEVEN ANDRE

900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BYRD,TERRENCE DEJUAN

1027 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

COOK,MICHAEL TRAMAINE

149 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DENT,CODY LEVI

8910 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

FREEMAN,JAMES ANTHONY

2302 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

GEORGE,JAYLON RICHARD

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OVER $10000

HALL,JOHN MICHAEL

6525 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO

HOMELESS Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 822 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATHINGTON,DAVID LEE

608 N PARKDALE LN APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

JOYCE,BRIAN CHARLES

1465 SINCLAIR AVE CHATTAOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

LEMING,CHAD EDWARD

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC

LOVELACE,MYKAYLA

1020 W 37TH ST APT C204 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MASMELA,JARED EMILIO

14 LAUREL LN APT 102 EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MESSIMER,MICHAEL KELLY

5103 LYNNWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

NEWMAN,JOHN ALLEN

6303 CHAMPION RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

PATTERSON,LINDSEY KATE

4910 BECK ST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

PORTMAN,JEFFERY WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

PORTMAN,JEFFERY WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PORTMAN,JENNY MARIE

2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS

RAINEY,STEVEN ALEXANDER

100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SULLIVAN,PERI NICOLE

2025 MARY ROSE WAY SEVIERVILLE, 37876

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SULLIVAN,PERI NICOLE

2025 MARY ROSE WAY SEVIERVILLE, 37876

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS,BLAKE JAYDEN

205 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CAR JACKING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOGEL,JEREMY BENJAMIN

1140 HEALING SPRINGS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT 39150101

WOODS,ISAAC RAY

8108 HOOLY HILLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

