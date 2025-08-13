Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS,ANGELA DENISE

1385 S OCOEE ST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BAKER,BYRON AXLE

319 FARMLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

BALLENTINE,LUCAS TERRELL

550 EAST CARLEE SARDAS, 374215341

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURCHFIELD,JOHN R

801 CAP ELSEA SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CASTRO MELETZ,JULIO

83 ARBOR MILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30743

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310

CLARKE,ANGELA JEANETTE

223 LLYOD GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLLIER,ANDRE JAMASON

3956 WEBB OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COUCH,RAYMOND BARTON

151 MULBERRY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DEAL,BOBBY DAVIS

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEPRIMO,MARY SERINA

8016 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DUCKETT,KENAN ISAIAH

11701 NORTH CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FERRER,JACOB KEVIN

3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

FLOCK,STEVEN EUGENE

14608 EAGLEBROOK DR CHARLOTTE, 30736

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH

8637 SUMMIT PEAKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GOODE,DAVID WILLIAM

4405 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRANT,ARCKEE LAMAR

DOES NOT REMEMBER NEW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALE,TANYA LORRAINE

106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HIGGINBOTHAM,ELLIOTT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIGGINBOTHAM,ELLIOTT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT UNDER 1000

THEFT UNDER 1000

VANDALISM UNDER 1000

HOOK,AARON MICHAEL ANTHONY

7417 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HORTON,MITCHELL TAYLOR

7831 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

JUAREZ,EDWIN BERNABE

3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JUAREZ,EDWIN BERNABE

3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEDUE,KYLER G

1643 FOREST RDGE DRIVE UNIT 105 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAHONEY,KOBE JAX

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MARADIAGA,ANDY JOSUE

222 RIDGE ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

MARTIN,KRISTEN LEIGH

909 SHADY FORK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCRAY,TERIKA VIENNETTA

5331 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MCCRAY,TERIKA VIENNETTA

4160 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MILLER,KEONNA A

2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OFFUTT,ANGELA ESTELLA

7845 PARKSHORE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PEREZ,RAILEF

114 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PITTMAN,KASEY

2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

POWELL,CALEB CALVIN

354 DERBY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAMIREZ,OTONIEL

1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RHODES,TUCKER DAKOTA

1023 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROGUE,JESSICA D

1103 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

ROWE,ADAM BLAKE

737 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RUDE,JONATHAN ZACHARY

7817 HOLIDAY HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37304

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERS,KORTNEY JASHAUN

1111 MCBRIEN ROAD UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

SIZEMORE,JULIE CHRISTINE

Homeless Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH,ANTHONY DAVID

2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEWART,HAYVEN A

702 FRED BRICKFORD RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

TORRES,STEPHAN ROBERTO

2000 E 23RD ST APT 275 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WADE,ORTIZ TYRAY

5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALLING,CHARLES LOGAN

99 NORWOOD RD PIKEVILLE, 373673063

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WESTMORELAND,SONJA ASHLEY

10 BELVOIR CIRCLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WHITMOYER,VANESSA TAYLOR

633 COUNTY ROAD 266 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

WHITMOYER,VANESSA TAYLOR

633 COUNTY ROAD 266 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,ADRIAN LAMON

625 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOOD,DAVID BRANDON

1246 NORTHERN CT HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WYNN,TASHONTI LOVE

1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

 

