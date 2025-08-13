Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALLENTINE,LUCAS TERRELL
550 EAST CARLEE SARDAS, 374215341
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CASTRO MELETZ,JULIO
83 ARBOR MILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30743
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
CLARKE,ANGELA JEANETTE
223 LLYOD GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COUCH,RAYMOND BARTON
151 MULBERRY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DEPRIMO,MARY SERINA
8016 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FLOCK,STEVEN EUGENE
14608 EAGLEBROOK DR CHARLOTTE, 30736
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH
8637 SUMMIT PEAKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
GRANT,ARCKEE LAMAR
DOES NOT REMEMBER NEW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE,TANYA LORRAINE
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOK,AARON MICHAEL ANTHONY
7417 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MCCRAY,TERIKA VIENNETTA
5331 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MCCRAY,TERIKA VIENNETTA
4160 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MILLER,KEONNA A
2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PEREZ,RAILEF
114 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PITTMAN,KASEY
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
SANDERS,KORTNEY JASHAUN
1111 MCBRIEN ROAD UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
SIZEMORE,JULIE CHRISTINE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART,HAYVEN A
702 FRED BRICKFORD RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
WADE,ORTIZ TYRAY
5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALLING,CHARLES LOGAN
99 NORWOOD RD PIKEVILLE, 373673063
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WHITMOYER,VANESSA TAYLOR
633 COUNTY ROAD 266 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
WHITMOYER,VANESSA TAYLOR
633 COUNTY ROAD 266 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYNN,TASHONTI LOVE
1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|BAKER, BYRON AXLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/16/1970
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|BURCHFIELD, JOHN R
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/15/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
|GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|HALE, TANYA LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|HEATHERLY, DAVID CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- VANDALISM UNDER 1000
|HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|JUAREZ, EDWIN BERNABE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|LEDUE, KYLER G
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|MAHONEY, KOBE JAX
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|MARADIAGA, ANDY JOSUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|MARTIN, KRISTEN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|MCCRAY, TERIKA VIENNETTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|OFFUTT, ANGELA ESTELLA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/20/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|POWELL, CALEB CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/11/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RHODES, TUCKER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|ROGUE, JESSICA D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|ROWE, ADAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RUDE, JONATHAN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|TORRES, STEPHAN ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
|WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|WOOD, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
