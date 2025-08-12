Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/02/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VOP ASSAULT AMOS, KIMBERLY ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BELL, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLACKBURN, SEAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION BRASWELL, STARRKYSHIA DONSHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/04/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRANT, REKESIA ALISA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GREEN, DAMON LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, LA KAYLA TYNIQ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/29/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

CHILD NEGLECT JOHNSON, NATHANIEL NMN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, KIVIETTE C

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) LEWIS, JASON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MEDINA PEREZ, OCTAVIO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY PALMER, GERALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RAY, QUINDELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/18/1959

Arresting Agency: Ringgold PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUA ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE D WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

EVADING ARREST SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLIATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) SMITH, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/06/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO TAYLOR, JARROD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE TONEY, MARVIN L

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILSON, TYRELL L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/26/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT



