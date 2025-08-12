Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER,DOUGLAS DARRYL

106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP ASSAULT

AMOS,KIMBERLY ALLISON

2755 JEROME DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BEAMON,RICKY LEE

201 EADS STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELL,JEREMY LEE

5009 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BERNARD,TEVIN LAPRE

1418 STRATTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BLACKBURN,SEAN JAMES

1112 LAURELWOOD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

BRASWELL,STARRKYSHIA DONSHAYLA

4518 HIXSON PIKE K 3APT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN,JONATHAN DARNELL

5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN,SAMUEL JOSEPH

2512 FYFFE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COMBS,KALEIGH MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

CORDERO RODAS,JORGE LUIS

2313 KIRBY AVEH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COSEY,JAMES MELVIN

6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

CURTIS,EMBRY ANDERSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CURTIS,EMBRY ANDERSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GRANT,REKESIA ALISA

2749 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREEN,DAMON LAMONT

1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GREEN,DAMON LAMONT

1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 39130402

CAR JACKING 39130404

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY 3

GREEN,DAMON LAMONT

1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HACKLER,DANIELLE LEIGH

3476 CROMPTON STREET LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HALL,JAZZMIN JEANAE

5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

IRELAND,JAMES ANTHONY

346 CLAYTON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON,LA KAYLA TYNIQ

4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 47421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

CHILD NEGLECT

JOHNSON,NATHANIEL NMN

134 NORTH MARKET STREET APT 4560 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE

806 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE APT 806 OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

JONES,KIVIETTE C

5336 SATALITE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA

4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

LEWIS,JASON TYLER

2537 FIREFLY FIELD RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCULLOUGH,KALIYAH SHANICE

2545 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCLAIN,TAJAE E ELIJAH

720 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MEDINA PEREZ,OCTAVIO

1602 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MORALES,RICARDO HERRERA

3914 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

MORALES,RICARDO HERRERA

3914 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MORENO DOMINGO,RODULFO NAPOLEO

5222 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PALMER,GERALD WAYNE

316 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAY,QUINDELL

5265 URSHA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBINSON,DOMINIQUE CORTEZ

1413 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

ROSE,JEFFREY SCOTT

950 KEITH ALLY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Ringgold PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUA

ROUNSAVILLE,TIRIQUE D WAYNE

2360 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUTLEDGE,SANTONIO MAURICE

3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

EVADING ARREST

SAYRE,LINDSEY KALAIS

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHIFFLETT,ERIC DOUGLAS

6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLIATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

SMITH,ANTHONY LEE

1212 E.

34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

STUBBS WILLIAMS,TYREE MALIK

4518 HIXSON PIKE K3 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TATE,ARIEL MARISSA

510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 513 B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR,JARROD PAUL

HOMWLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TONEY,MARVIN L

4743 RUBY RED DR APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILSON,TYRELL L

3584 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT

 

Here are the mug shots:

 

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP ASSAULT
AMOS, KIMBERLY ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BELL, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLACKBURN, SEAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
BRASWELL, STARRKYSHIA DONSHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING
CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRANT, REKESIA ALISA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, LA KAYLA TYNIQ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
JOHNSON, NATHANIEL NMN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, KIVIETTE C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
LEWIS, JASON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MEDINA PEREZ, OCTAVIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PALMER, GERALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/18/1959
Arresting Agency: Ringgold PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUA
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE D WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • EVADING ARREST
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLIATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
SMITH, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
TAYLOR, JARROD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TONEY, MARVIN L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILSON, TYRELL L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/26/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/12/2025
Dickson Duo Tankersley, Herrington With Strong Starts At U.S. Amateur
Dickson Duo Tankersley, Herrington With Strong Starts At U.S. Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga Defender Swiger Named To All-Conference Team
  • Sports
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga FC Signs Luke Husakiwsky To One-Year Contract
  • Sports
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn Draw With Union Omaha
  • Sports
  • 8/11/2025
TSSAA Board Of Control To Meet Monday, August 18
TSSAA Board Of Control To Meet Monday, August 18
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/11/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/12/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEXANDER,DOUGLAS ... more

School Safety Officer At Lookout Mountain Elementary Arrested On Friday
School Safety Officer At Lookout Mountain Elementary Arrested On Friday
  • 8/11/2025

A school safety officer at Lookout Mountain Elementary was arrested on Friday. Brittani King, 34, was arrested for domestic assault and criminal impersonation. A letter the school's principal ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/11/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/11/2025
Marvin Fallins Sentence Settled At 15 Years In Prison In Frank Usher Slaying
  • 8/10/2025
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025
  • 8/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2025
Chattanooga Man With Lengthy Record Arrested Again After Caught With Load Of Fentanyl
  • 8/9/2025
Opinion
In Defense Of American Legion Post 95
  • 8/11/2025
Doing Something Right
  • 8/10/2025
Did You Know? Line Items In Budget
Did You Know? Line Items In Budget
  • 8/11/2025
President Trump Is Right: America Must Have A Census Recount
  • 8/11/2025
Kudos To Scottie Bowman And The Launch Pad
  • 8/11/2025
Sports
Dickson Duo Tankersley, Herrington With Strong Starts At U.S. Amateur
Dickson Duo Tankersley, Herrington With Strong Starts At U.S. Amateur
  • 8/11/2025
Vidrine’s Birdie Streak Leads To Brainerd Invitational Title
Vidrine’s Birdie Streak Leads To Brainerd Invitational Title
  • 8/10/2025
Randy Smith: Skenes Should Sue Pirates For Non-Support
Randy Smith: Skenes Should Sue Pirates For Non-Support
  • 8/11/2025
Denman Reunited With Vols Golfers At U.S. Amateur
Denman Reunited With Vols Golfers At U.S. Amateur
  • 8/10/2025
Lyons Dominates For Lookouts Third Straight Win
  • 8/10/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Divinely Satiated At The Blackstone Grill
Life With Ferris: Divinely Satiated At The Blackstone Grill
  • 8/11/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Unveils New Exhibit Honoring Dwight Birdwell
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Unveils New Exhibit Honoring Dwight Birdwell
  • 8/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Kurt Faires
  • 8/11/2025
AUDIO: Retired Judge Russell Bean Reflects On Judge Walter Williams
AUDIO: Retired Judge Russell Bean Reflects On Judge Walter Williams
  • 8/11/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/11/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Opinion
In Defense Of American Legion Post 95
  • 8/11/2025
Doing Something Right
  • 8/10/2025
Did You Know? Line Items In Budget
Did You Know? Line Items In Budget
  • 8/11/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Gas Prices Rise 12.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/11/2025
TVFCU Prepares To Open North Georgia Headquarters In Dalton
  • 8/10/2025
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
  • 8/7/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/7/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2025
Ellis Gardner: The Rise Of Wellness-Focused Homes
  • 8/7/2025
Student Scene
UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce Appointed To UT Battelle Board Of Governors
UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce Appointed To UT Battelle Board Of Governors
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga State Honors Erlanger And Unum With TBR Excellence In Philanthropy Awards
  • 8/11/2025
Montessori Elementary At Highland Park Family Literacy Night Features Author Janie Dempsey Watts
  • 8/10/2025
Living Well
Major Gift from Local Law Firm to Inspire Hamilton County High School Blood Donors
  • 8/11/2025
Children’s Institute Announces Autism Conference
  • 8/11/2025
Chambliss Center For Children Expands Access To Child Care With New Micro-Center At Tyner Middle High Academy
Chambliss Center For Children Expands Access To Child Care With New Micro-Center At Tyner Middle High Academy
  • 8/11/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Urges Boater Caution After Serious Norris Lake Injury
  • 8/11/2025
Georgia Squirrel Hunting Season Begins Aug. 15
Georgia Squirrel Hunting Season Begins Aug. 15
  • 8/7/2025
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
Travel
Road Trip: Chattanooga To The Pacific Coast - Beautiful Oregon
Road Trip: Chattanooga To The Pacific Coast - Beautiful Oregon
  • 8/11/2025
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Church
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Announces 136th Anniversary Celebration Aug. 17
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Announces 136th Anniversary Celebration Aug. 17
  • 8/11/2025
7UP Program Offered At New United Baptist Church
  • 8/11/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts Fish Fry On Saturday
  • 8/11/2025
Obituaries
Wayne Allen Sharpe
Wayne Allen Sharpe
  • 8/11/2025
Theresa Walsh Burt
Theresa Walsh Burt
  • 8/11/2025
Betty Lou Walker Alexander
Betty Lou Walker Alexander
  • 8/11/2025
Government
Tennessee State Senior Senator Bo Watson Recognized For Advancing Cancer Treatment Access
Tennessee State Senior Senator Bo Watson Recognized For Advancing Cancer Treatment Access
  • 8/11/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 4-10
  • 8/11/2025
Drunk Driver Leaves Scene Of A Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/11/2025