Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALEXANDER,DOUGLAS DARRYL
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP ASSAULT
AMOS,KIMBERLY ALLISON
2755 JEROME DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BEAMON,RICKY LEE
201 EADS STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELL,JEREMY LEE
5009 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BERNARD,TEVIN LAPRE
1418 STRATTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BLACKBURN,SEAN JAMES
1112 LAURELWOOD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
BRASWELL,STARRKYSHIA DONSHAYLA
4518 HIXSON PIKE K 3APT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN,JONATHAN DARNELL
5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN,SAMUEL JOSEPH
2512 FYFFE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS,KALEIGH MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
CORDERO RODAS,JORGE LUIS
2313 KIRBY AVEH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COSEY,JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
CURTIS,EMBRY ANDERSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CURTIS,EMBRY ANDERSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRANT,REKESIA ALISA
2749 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN,DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GREEN,DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 39130402
CAR JACKING 39130404
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY 3
GREEN,DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HACKLER,DANIELLE LEIGH
3476 CROMPTON STREET LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HALL,JAZZMIN JEANAE
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
IRELAND,JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON,LA KAYLA TYNIQ
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 47421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
CHILD NEGLECT
JOHNSON,NATHANIEL NMN
134 NORTH MARKET STREET APT 4560 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE
806 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE APT 806 OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
JONES,KIVIETTE C
5336 SATALITE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
LEWIS,JASON TYLER
2537 FIREFLY FIELD RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCULLOUGH,KALIYAH SHANICE
2545 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCLAIN,TAJAE E ELIJAH
720 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MEDINA PEREZ,OCTAVIO
1602 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MORALES,RICARDO HERRERA
3914 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MORALES,RICARDO HERRERA
3914 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MORENO DOMINGO,RODULFO NAPOLEO
5222 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PALMER,GERALD WAYNE
316 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAY,QUINDELL
5265 URSHA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBINSON,DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
1413 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
ROSE,JEFFREY SCOTT
950 KEITH ALLY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Ringgold PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUA
ROUNSAVILLE,TIRIQUE D WAYNE
2360 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUTLEDGE,SANTONIO MAURICE
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
EVADING ARREST
SAYRE,LINDSEY KALAIS
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHIFFLETT,ERIC DOUGLAS
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLIATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
SMITH,ANTHONY LEE
1212 E.
34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
STUBBS WILLIAMS,TYREE MALIK
4518 HIXSON PIKE K3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE,ARIEL MARISSA
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 513 B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR,JARROD PAUL
HOMWLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TONEY,MARVIN L
4743 RUBY RED DR APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILSON,TYRELL L
3584 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|AMOS, KIMBERLY ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BELL, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BLACKBURN, SEAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|BRASWELL, STARRKYSHIA DONSHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
|
|COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING
|
|CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GRANT, REKESIA ALISA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JACKSON, LA KAYLA TYNIQ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|JOHNSON, NATHANIEL NMN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, KIVIETTE C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|LEWIS, JASON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MEDINA PEREZ, OCTAVIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|PALMER, GERALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/18/1959
Arresting Agency: Ringgold PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUA
|
|ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE D WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLIATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
|
|TAYLOR, JARROD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TONEY, MARVIN L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILSON, TYRELL L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/26/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
|