FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE - PREMEDITATED MURDER

CONSPIRACY TO COMMITFIRST DEGREE MURDER PREMEDITAT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 15 GRAMS WITH INTENT T

POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 0.5 GRAMS WITH INTENT T

GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH

POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 0.5 GRAMS WITH THE INTE

HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO

SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN DEATH OF ANOTHER

HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, OCTAVIS MAZYEK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, JAMES WALTER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT