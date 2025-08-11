Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON,TINA MICHELLE

2117 OCOEE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

BAKER,JAMEY RAY

9415 RIDGE TRAIL WEST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ADULT CONT, TO DELIQUENCY OF A CHILD

VANDALISM

BURGLARY / BREAKING ENTERING

BERNABE-BERNABE,ANDRES DOMINGO

27 W 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BESS,JEFFERY DELORIE

112 CROSS ST CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION BURGLARY

BESS,JEFFERY DELORIE

112 CROSS ST CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BEVIS,SEAN ROBERT

1004 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772610

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURCIAGA,VELVET DAWN

302 KELLY ST. TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CLARK,JAMES EDWARD

351 HARRISON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DILLARD,KEVIN LAMONT

1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT Chattanooga, 37409

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ENGLISH,DERRICK LEBRON

1701 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FARMER,JOHNATHAN WARREN

69 MILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FORD,PEGGY ANN

1419 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

FORTSON,FREDRICK LEBRON

2500 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOWLER,DAGEN CARROLL

2 E WOTRING ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

FREEMAN,MICHAEL ORLANDO

2480 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GREEN,MACHELLE ANTOINETTE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HALL,JAMES LEE

7340 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOWIE,ABIGAIL DAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

JOHNSON,OCTAVIS MAZYEK

4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101718

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS,KACIE NICOLE

7174 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LITTLE,MICHAEL DEWAYNE

1405 RIVER WATCH COURT APT 2103 MUREFESSBORO, 37128

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LOUNDS,KALEIGH MARIA

2709 CITYCO AVE APT H3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWE,KENDRICK DEONTE

115 GROV ST APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FALSE REPORTS

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

MACK,DIONNE LASHONDRA

HOMELESS , 88044

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCDANIEL,JENNIFER LYNNE

8926 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEADOWS,HUNTER ALLAN

1505 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINES,KENNETH JEFFERY

8018 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORROW,KEONA FALICA

309 YORKSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORROW,KEONA FALICA

309 YORKSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE,HAB WALLACE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PORTWOOD,ELLIS MCWHORTER

1458 BAGGETT RD RINGGOLD, 37036

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REYNOSO LOPEZ,SANTIAGO

3808 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

ROGERS,CHESTIN DEWAYNE

8183 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

WARE,DERIANNA L

1603 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE,DAVEY GRANT

4631 TRAILWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

