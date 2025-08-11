Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASKINS, CALEB JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT- DEADLY
- FACILITATION OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FACILITATION OF RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEA
- FACILITATION OF RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEA
- FACILITATION OF RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEA
|
|BAKER, JAMEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- ADULT CONT, TO DELIQUENCY OF A CHILD
- VANDALISM
- BURGLARY / BREAKING ENTERING
|
|BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, DEION LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|ENGLISH, DERRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|FARMER, JOHNATHAN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE - PREMEDITATED MURDER
- CONSPIRACY TO COMMITFIRST DEGREE MURDER PREMEDITAT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 15 GRAMS WITH INTENT T
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 0.5 GRAMS WITH INTENT T
|
|GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 0.5 GRAMS WITH THE INTE
|
|HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
|
|HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
- SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN DEATH OF ANOTHER
|
|HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, OCTAVIS MAZYEK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JAMES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LITTLE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LOUNDS, KALEIGH MARIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/11/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, KENDRICK DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FALSE REPORTS
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|MEADOWS, HUNTER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MINES, KENNETH JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PORTWOOD, ELLIS MCWHORTER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/26/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROGERS, ANTWON LYNDELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH
|
|ROGERS, CHESTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- THEFT
|
|TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, DERIANNA L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF DRUG PARA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|