City Council Committee To Meet Tuesday To Try To Find More Savings In City Budget

An Ad Hoc Committee will meet Tuesday to try to identify more savings - and less tax increase - in the city budget.

Councilman Chip Henderson is heading up the panel that will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the J.B. Collins Room at the City Council Building behind City Hall at 10th and Lindsay.

Council members Jeff Davis and Cody Harvey have said they also want to participate in the meeting.

The Kelly Administration is arguing for a 44-cent property tax increase from the rollback Certified Tax Rate. The increased tax payment on a median home would be $449. Mayor Kelly said the average cost to each Chattanoogan "would be a buck 23." It would be a 28.4 percent tax increase. It would raise about $50 million in new revenue for the city.

Kelly officials said it "will fund significant police and fire pay raises "while lowering the property tax rate from $2.25 to $1.99 per $100 of assessed valuation."

The rate was $2.25 prior to the Certified Tax Rate rollback.