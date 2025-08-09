Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Man With Lengthy Record Arrested Again After Caught With Load Of Fentanyl

  • Saturday, August 9, 2025

A Chattanooga man with a lengthy criminal record has been arrested again - this time on federal charges in connection with a load of deadly fentanyl from Mexico.

Alex Freeman Jr., 41, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Authorities said in June, a confidential source advised that Freeman would soon receive a large shipment of pills containing fentany.

The large shipment would be going to 1313 Bradt St., via the U.S. Postal Service, it was stated.

The shipment was said to be for "Lil Vic," and that "Lil Vic" utilized a certain telephone number. Agents conducted an open-source search of that phone number and found a CashApp account in the name of Freeman with his photograph.

An agent said he knew Freeman from previous investigations. He is known by the nickname "Lil Vic."

On July 3, a USPIS Inspector located two USPS parcels in the USPS mail stream destined for 1313 Bradt St. A search and seizure warrant was issued for the two parcels.

They were found to contain approximately five kilograms of orange fentanyl pills. The pills were seized and submitted for analysis by a DEA forensic chemist.

On July 23, DEA received information from CS-1 that Freeman  would receive an additional large shipment of pills containing fentanyl. Two Hispanic males were to make the delivery in a white GMC Acadia with Florida tags.

They were due to meet at 1701 North Concord Road, the Ledford at Hamilton Place apartment complex.

Law enforcement officers conducted surveillance of the area. At approximately 5:30 p.m., surveillance units observed a white GMC Acadia with Florida tags, occupied by two Hispanic males, pull into a parking lot at 1701 North Concord Road and park in a parking space.

At that time, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) drone unit deployed a surveillance drone over the parking lot and observed the white GMC Acadia move to several different parking spaces.

A short time later, Freeman approached and opened the tailgate of a blue Dodge Ram that was parked in front of the white GMC Acadia. Then, an Hispanic male, later identified as Hugo Cisneros-Arciniega, exited the driver's seat of the white GMC Acadia, retrieved a duffel bag from the cargo-area of the white GMC Acadia, and placed it into the bed of the Dodge Ram pickup.

Freeman and Cisneros-Arciniega shook hands, then Freeman fled on foot but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. During a search of Freeman, law enforcement located a small bag of orange pills, which appear similar to those I seized from the USPS parcel.  

Cisneros-Arciniega and the passenger of the white GMC Acadia, Angel Cangas-Vargas, were also taken into custody.

Later, Cangas-Vargas stated he and Cisneros-Arciniega traveled from Mexico and made stops in multiple U.S. cities prior to Chattanooga.

Law enforcement located and seized approximately six kilograms of orange pills inside the duffel bag that Cisneros-Arciniega placed in the bed of the pickup. The pills appear similar to those seized from the USPS parcel and from Freeman.

Law enforcement located an additional bag in the back seat of the Dodge Ram was found to contain distribution quantities of cocaine and marijuana. 

Law enforcement located a live tortoise in the front passenger seat floorboard of the white GMC Acadia

In 2015, Freeman was ordered to return to federal prison after picking up new charges of selling marijuana and possessing a gun.

Freeman, who was 31 at the time, was sentenced to 80 months by Judge Curtis Collier.

Prosecutor Chris Poole at the time said Freeman already had a lengthy criminal record, and he once fired into a crowd while saying he was protecting his brother. He said he had 10 adult convictions.

He said Freeman "is very smart and he could do something positive with his life, but he keeps coming back to drugs and guns."

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga FC Ties Orlando 2-2, Wins In Shootout
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2025
Heritage, Tyner Capture Jamboree Scrimmage Wins
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/9/2025
HCSO Patrol Vehicle Once Again Voted Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser
  • Government
  • 8/9/2025
Chattanooga Man With Lengthy Record Arrested Again After Caught With Load Of Fentanyl
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2025
Wells Holds One-Shot Lead At Brainerd Invitational
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2025
Toby Wilt Enjoying His Unconventional Path To U.S. Amateur
Toby Wilt Enjoying His Unconventional Path To U.S. Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025
  • 8/10/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2025: more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALBERTINI,CAMERON ... more

Rhea Commission Approves Budget With $21.6 Million For County General, $43.3 Million For Schools
  • 8/9/2025

In a special called meeting of the Rhea County Commission Friday night, a $21.6 million county general budget along with a $43.3 million school budget was approved on first reading. Budget ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2025
Soddy Daisy Zoning Board To Hear Application For Asphalt Plant On Wednesday
  • 8/8/2025
Soddy Daisy To Take In Additional $1 Million With 20-Cent Tax Increase
  • 8/8/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Market Street
  • 8/8/2025
Rome Felon Charged With Threatening To Assassinate President Trump
  • 8/8/2025
Opinion
Stop Asphalt Plant Near Ivy Academy
  • 8/8/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Where Is The Democrat Party?
  • 8/9/2025
Why Not? - And Response
  • 8/8/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/8/2025
Sports
Chattanooga FC Ties Orlando 2-2, Wins In Shootout
  • 8/9/2025
Toby Wilt Enjoying His Unconventional Path To U.S. Amateur
Toby Wilt Enjoying His Unconventional Path To U.S. Amateur
  • 8/9/2025
Wells Holds One-Shot Lead At Brainerd Invitational
  • 8/9/2025
Willeman Dominates For Lookouts In 1-0 Win
  • 8/9/2025
Gilbert Called Up By Giants, Set to Become Fourth Former Vol To Make MLB Debut In 2025
  • 8/9/2025
Happenings
Profiles Of Valor: SP4 Michael Fitzmaurice (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SP4 Michael Fitzmaurice (USA)
  • 8/8/2025
HES Opens In-House Spay And Neuter Clinic
  • 8/8/2025
Jerry Summers: Remembering Columnist Bill Casteel
Jerry Summers: Remembering Columnist Bill Casteel
  • 8/8/2025
In-Town Gallery Welcomes New Member Bonnie Stoloff
In-Town Gallery Welcomes New Member Bonnie Stoloff
  • 8/9/2025
Large Indoor Inflatable Jump Park Comes To Camp Jordan Aug. 23-24
  • 8/8/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
Stop Asphalt Plant Near Ivy Academy
  • 8/8/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Where Is The Democrat Party?
  • 8/9/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
  • 8/7/2025
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
  • 8/7/2025
FourBridges Capital Advisors Announces The Sale Of Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • 8/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/7/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2025
Ellis Gardner: The Rise Of Wellness-Focused Homes
  • 8/7/2025
Student Scene
Registration Open For Lee’s Fall Encore Program
  • 8/8/2025
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/7/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
  • 8/6/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Resident Celebrates 105 Remarkable Years
Morning Pointe Resident Celebrates 105 Remarkable Years
  • 8/8/2025
Bloodless Stem Cell Transplant Leads To Veteran's Cancer Remission
  • 8/8/2025
United Way CEO Addresses Rotary On Local Working Family Data
  • 8/8/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
Luther Masingill Remembers Billy Graham And George Beverly Shea
Luther Masingill Remembers Billy Graham And George Beverly Shea
  • 8/8/2025
Bob Tamasy: Family - Longing To Find Our "Forever Home"
Bob Tamasy: Family - Longing To Find Our "Forever Home"
  • 8/8/2025
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
  • 8/7/2025
Obituaries
Mary Lucille Barnes Pinkerton
Mary Lucille Barnes Pinkerton
  • 8/9/2025
Robert Evan West
Robert Evan West
  • 8/9/2025
Philip Daniel Hays
Philip Daniel Hays
  • 8/9/2025
Government
HCSO Patrol Vehicle Once Again Voted Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser
HCSO Patrol Vehicle Once Again Voted Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser
  • 8/9/2025
HCSO Patrol Deputy Awarded Life-Saving Medal For Life-Saving Actions
HCSO Patrol Deputy Awarded Life-Saving Medal For Life-Saving Actions
  • 8/8/2025
Individuals Given Drug Charges - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/8/2025