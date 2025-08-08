Soddy Daisy Zoning Board To Hear Application For Asphalt Plant On Wednesday

Jim Stewart, executive director of the Chattanooga Audubon Society and co-founder of Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful, told Soddy Daisy Commissioners that he is alerting the public to a project that he said would have a negative impact on its surroundings.

An asphalt plant has been proposed at the intersection of Thrasher Pike and Route 27 in Soddy Daisy.

The property consists of four large lots that are near the North Chickamauga Creek, Ivy Academy and numerous homes.

A meeting of the Soddy Daisy zoning board of appeals will be held next Wednesday at 9 a.m. to hear the rezoning request for multiple variances regarding the distance from dwellings and the state highway requirement for development of this type of business.

The tracts are located at 212, 218, and 226 Thrasher Pike and 1067 Holland Johnson Road, Mr. Stewart said.

The hearing will be held in the courtroom of the Soddy Daisy City Hall at 9835 Dayton Pike. Members of the public who have concerns about the project are encouraged to come to the meeting and voice their opinions and ask questions.