Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Market Street

Drivers traveling along Market Street should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. The project to resurface Market Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Cherokee Boulevard was awarded to APAC – Atlantic, Inc. on March 21, for $1,796,057.83 and has an expected completion date of Oct. 31. This project was bundled with a safety improvements project on SR 2 (Cummings Highway) between Hemlock Circle and Browns Ferry Road.

Contract crews will be working on Market Street overnight from Sunday through Friday, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, to minimize daytime traffic impacts.

There will be no on-street parking within the project limits during this work. This designation enables crews to resurface the entire asphalt roadway, including parking areas, while protecting nearby vehicles and ensuring safe, efficient operation of heavy equipment throughout the project. Drivers should obey the posted no parking signs. Violators are subject to tickets and/or towing.

Drivers should expect lane closures and short detours around city blocks during overnight hours. The resurfacing portion of the project is expected to be completed by Friday morning, Aug. 15, weather permitting.

In addition to paving, the contract includes concrete maintenance at several Market Street intersections, including: MLK Boulevard, 8th Street, 7th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street, 3rd Street, Aquarium Way, 1st Street

This work will be completed one intersection at a time, with nighttime detours in place. A start date for this phase has not yet been set, but advance notice will be provided.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.