Man Who Killed Lifelong Acquaintance With His Car Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

Prosecutors said a man who killed a lifelong acquaintance by running into him with his car has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Despite the ruling, General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes conducted a preliminary hearing and bound a case of second-degree murder to the Grand Jury against Corey Devon Washington, 45, of Ooltewah.

Prosecutors said they would seek mental health treatment for Washington, and have him re-evaluated afterward.

Attorney Bryan Hoss said Washington, who lives with his mother, was disagnosed as paranoid and schizophrenic when he was 17.

He said a physician had taken him off a certain medication prior to the April 4 incident and that may have contributed to his actions.

Detective Alvin Abbott said when officers arrived shortly after 6 p.m. that day on Towerway Drive they found multiple vehicles had crashed.

Kevin Kendrick, 51, was dead at the scene, having been rammed between the Washington vehicle and another car. A third car was damaged by the collision.

The investigator said $60 cash and a 9mm handgun were found on the ground near the victim. He said Kendrick had robbed Washington, then shot him. Washington had two graze wounds on one leg and a through and through shot on the other. Attorney Hoss said his femur was splintered.

Video from a neighbor showed Washington back away from the scene, then go forward at speeds estimated at 40-50 mph toward Kendrick.

Judge Starnes said it appeared that Kendrick had turned his back toward Washington, then he turned just before he was hit.

He said Washington told him that he went over to Kendrick's grandmother's house to buy some marijuana from an individual, who turned out not to be there. He said Washington stated that on the way he saw Kendrick and offered him a ride. He said afterward they had an altercation when Kendrick claimed Washington would not give him a ride.

Attorney Hoss argued that it was a "classic voluntary manslaughter" case. Judge Starnes bound it over on second-degree murder as requested by the prosecution.

He set the bond at $500,000.