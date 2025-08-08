Latest Headlines

Man Who Killed Lifelong Acquaintance With His Car Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

  • Friday, August 8, 2025

Prosecutors said a man who killed a lifelong acquaintance by running into him with his car has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Despite the ruling, General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes conducted a preliminary hearing and bound a case of second-degree murder to the Grand Jury against Corey Devon Washington, 45, of Ooltewah.

Prosecutors said they would seek mental health treatment for Washington, and have him re-evaluated afterward.

Attorney Bryan Hoss said Washington, who lives with his mother, was disagnosed as paranoid and schizophrenic when he was 17.

He said a physician had taken him off a certain medication prior to the April 4 incident and that may have contributed to his actions.

Detective Alvin Abbott said when officers arrived shortly after 6 p.m. that day on Towerway Drive they found multiple vehicles had crashed.

Kevin Kendrick, 51, was dead at the scene, having been rammed between the Washington vehicle and another car. A third car was damaged by the collision.

The investigator said $60 cash and a 9mm handgun were found on the ground near the victim. He said Kendrick had robbed Washington, then shot him. Washington had two graze wounds on one leg and a through and through shot on the other. Attorney Hoss said his femur was splintered.

Video from a neighbor showed Washington back away from the scene, then go forward at speeds estimated at 40-50 mph toward Kendrick.

Judge Starnes said it appeared that Kendrick had turned his back toward Washington, then he turned just before he was hit.

He said Washington told him that he went over to Kendrick's grandmother's house to buy some marijuana from an individual, who turned out not to be there. He said Washington stated that on the way he saw Kendrick and offered him a ride. He said afterward they had an altercation when Kendrick claimed Washington would not give him a ride.

Attorney Hoss argued that it was a "classic voluntary manslaughter" case. Judge Starnes bound it over on second-degree murder as requested by the prosecution.

He set the bond at $500,000.

Latest Headlines
Man Who Killed Lifelong Acquaintance With His Car Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2025
Plan To Upgrade Four Corners Area Of Collegedale Is Unveiled
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2025
Kuester Wins Tennessee Senior Amateur In Playoff
Kuester Wins Tennessee Senior Amateur In Playoff
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2025
Lee's Ashleigh Simes Nominated As NCAA Women Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2025
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2025
Breaking News
Man Who Killed Lifelong Acquaintance With His Car Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial
  • 8/8/2025

Prosecutors said a man who killed a lifelong acquaintance by running into him with his car has been found incompetent to stand trial. Despite the ruling, General Sessions Court Judge Gary ... more

Plan To Upgrade Four Corners Area Of Collegedale Is Unveiled
  • 8/8/2025

A new Community Framework Area Plan for the Four Corners section of Collegedale was presented at the city commission meeting on Monday. There is a lot to like about it, said one business owner, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAKER,CHARLES ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2025
Patron Who Got Too Touchy At Restaurant Facing Criminal Charges
Patron Who Got Too Touchy At Restaurant Facing Criminal Charges
  • 8/6/2025
Man Remains Held On $500,000 Bond Pending Mental Evaluation In April Homicide Case
Man Remains Held On $500,000 Bond Pending Mental Evaluation In April Homicide Case
  • 8/6/2025
City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000
  • 8/6/2025
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025
  • 8/6/2025
Opinion
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Request To Reinstate Magnet-School Bus Stops For Walden’s Ridge Students - And Response
  • 8/6/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/8/2025
Personality Tests Should Not Be On The Priority List
  • 8/8/2025
Chattanooga Needs An Open Air Market
  • 8/6/2025
Sports
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
  • 8/7/2025
Kuester Wins Tennessee Senior Amateur In Playoff
Kuester Wins Tennessee Senior Amateur In Playoff
  • 8/7/2025
Lookouts Come Up Short To Barons
  • 8/7/2025
Randy Smith: Vol Fans Trust In Heupel
Randy Smith: Vol Fans Trust In Heupel
  • 8/7/2025
Paul Payne: Rees Jones’ Artistry Stretches From Belle Meade To Bethpage
Paul Payne: Rees Jones’ Artistry Stretches From Belle Meade To Bethpage
  • 8/6/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Old CSLA Razing, Braves, Deaths And Candidates
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Old CSLA Razing, Braves, Deaths And Candidates
  • 8/7/2025
Curtis Ottinger Named 2025 Chair For Chattanooga's Men Wear Pink Campaign
Curtis Ottinger Named 2025 Chair For Chattanooga's Men Wear Pink Campaign
  • 8/7/2025
Nonprofit Partnership Brings Bike Skills And Bicycles To Chattanooga Youth
  • 8/7/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 8/7/2025
Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • 8/5/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Request To Reinstate Magnet-School Bus Stops For Walden’s Ridge Students - And Response
  • 8/6/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/8/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
  • 8/7/2025
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
  • 8/7/2025
FourBridges Capital Advisors Announces The Sale Of Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • 8/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/7/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2025
Ellis Gardner: The Rise Of Wellness-Focused Homes
  • 8/7/2025
Student Scene
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/7/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
  • 8/6/2025
Lee University Presidential Inauguration Slated For Sept. 19
Lee University Presidential Inauguration Slated For Sept. 19
  • 8/6/2025
Living Well
United Way CEO Addresses Rotary On Local Working Family Data
  • 8/8/2025
Foundation House Ministries Reports Alarming Spike In Calls Involving Drug-Dependent Babies
  • 8/7/2025
RAM Seeking Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In Cleveland Nov. 8-9
RAM Seeking Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In Cleveland Nov. 8-9
  • 8/7/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
  • 8/7/2025
New United Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary
  • 8/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Obituaries
Parker McVay Cantelou
Parker McVay Cantelou
  • 8/7/2025
Hazel Marie Smith
Hazel Marie Smith
  • 8/7/2025
Allan Aubrey Ledford, Jr.
Allan Aubrey Ledford, Jr.
  • 8/7/2025
Government
Chattanooga Police Department Accepting Applications For Community Police Academy
  • 8/7/2025
HCSO Corrections Deputy Awarded Commendation
HCSO Corrections Deputy Awarded Commendation
  • 8/7/2025
Officers Respond To Road Rage Incident - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/7/2025