Man Remains Held On $500,000 Bond Pending Mental Evaluation In April Homicide Case

Corey Devon Washington, the 45-year-old Ooltewah man charged with criminal homicide in the death of 51-year-old Kevin Kendrick, appeared in Criminal Court on Wednesday afternoon as part of a hearing to evaluate his mental state and address his bond.



Washington, who has a long documented history of mental illness, was ordered to undergo a judicial commitment for a forensic evaluation after his defense raised concerns about his competency to stand trial.

The evaluation will determine both his current mental condition and whether he was legally insane at the time of the incident in early April that resulted in Kendrick’s death.



Washington remains held on a $500,000 bond.



CPD officers were dispatched to 3003 Towerway Dr. on reports of a person shot and a motor vehicle crash.



Police spoke with several witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots, a slight pause, a vehicle engine revving and then a loud crash. Witnesses said they saw a tan/gold vehicle had crashed into another vehicle.



Washington told police he had gone to 3005 Towerway Dr. to see an old friend when Kendrick, known as "Kboogie," began assaulting him.



He said "Kboogie" demanded money from him and took $70. He said he then tried to leave the scene when "Kboogie" began to continually shoot at him. He told police that because he was continuously being shot at, he acted in self defense and intentionally struck Kendrick with his vehicle.



Police acquired video evidence that contradicted Washington's statement of self defense. The video did not show Kendrick continuously shooting him. The video did show Washington reversing out of the driveway on Towerway Drive as Kendrick was walking in the opposite direction. Video then showed, as Kendrick was walking away, with his back turned, that Washington intentionally accelerated towards Kendrick, ultimately striking him in the yard of the residence.

The victim was found to have died from apparent blunt force trauma-type injuries.



Washington had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in his late teens and had been on a mood stabilizer for roughly 30 years. His treating physician reportedly took him off that medication in March - weeks before the homicide - without notifying the family. His family, seated in court, noted a marked change in his behavior in the days leading up to the incident.



The court was also informed that Washington had recently pleaded guilty to a DUI in February and had a 2014 assault charge that was resolved through diversion. The state has agreed not to proceed with a probation violation related to the DUI due to the question of Washington’s competency.



Judge Steelman acknowledged the sensitive nature of the case and stated that the court would await the outcome of the forensic evaluation from Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute before making further determinations about bond or trial proceedings.

The sheriff’s department is to transport Washington once

space is available at the facility.



“We’re going to evaluate further movement forth,” Judge Steelman said, noting that the legal process would take into account both the rights of the accused and the severity of the charges.



A follow-up court date will be scheduled once the evaluation is complete and the defendant’s competency status is determined.