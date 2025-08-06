Latest Headlines

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025

  • Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2025:

Reloaded Defensive Line Unit Progressing Through Fall Camp
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2025
City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
SEC Sets 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Slate
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
TDOT Plans Safety Improvements On Cummings Highway From Lookout Valley To St. Elmo
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
  • Government
  • 8/6/2025
City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000
  • 8/6/2025

The City Council on Tuesday voted to raise the minimum income level for seniors to be eligible for the Senior Tax Freeze from $49,000 to $60,000 - the current state max. Councilman Ron Elliott ... more

TDOT Plans Safety Improvements On Cummings Highway From Lookout Valley To St. Elmo
  • 8/6/2025

TDOT is actively advancing a safety improvements project along Cummings Highway from Wauhatchie Pike/Browns Ferry Road to St. Elmo. The project includes the section of Cummings Highway at ... more

Wamp Says Sharpe Misleading Seniors On Tax Help; Commissioner Responds
  • 8/6/2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday that "it was disappointing to see the most left-wing county commissioner use a commission meeting to mislead senior citizens about property taxes." Commissioner ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2025
Mayor Says Did Not Intend To Threaten City Council Members
  • 8/5/2025
United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
  • 8/5/2025
State American Legion Commander Says Post 95 Officials "Harmed Good Name" Of Legion
  • 8/5/2025
Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • 8/5/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
When The Public Is Ignored, They Will Still Be Heard - And Response
  • 8/5/2025
SEC Sets 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Slate
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/6/2025
Reloaded Defensive Line Unit Progressing Through Fall Camp
  • 8/6/2025
Lookouts Offense Stumbles In Series Opener
  • 8/6/2025
Competition Fueling Revamped Offensive Line Unit During Fall Camp
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
  • 8/1/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/2/2025
  • 7/30/2025
  • 7/24/2025
FourBridges Capital Advisors Announces The Sale Of Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • 8/6/2025
Astec Industries Generates $16.7 Million Net Income
  • 8/6/2025
TVA Prices $1.25 Billion Of New Five-Year Global Power Bonds
  • 8/5/2025
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
  • 8/5/2025
East Hamilton Ministerial Association, Samaritan Center Honor Local Educators With Annual Prayer Lunch
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/5/2025
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/5/2025
AIM Center’s Annual Fundraising Event Creating Place Returns Sept. 5
  • 8/5/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
Travel
  • 8/1/2025
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
New United Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/6/2025
  • 8/4/2025
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/6/2025