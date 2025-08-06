Latest Headlines

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Announces Campaign For Governor

  • Wednesday, August 6, 2025

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday announced her campaign to serve as Tennessee’s next governor.

She said, “In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home. I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.

“I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure ourstate is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next, and I would be honored to have your support.”

Tennesseans will go to the polls one year from today, Aug. 6, 2026, for the Republican primary.

Senator Blackburn said:

Trump is back.

America is blessed.

And Tennessee, better than ever.

I’m Marsha Blackburn.

Here in the Volunteer State, we always lead the way.

And that’s why I am announcing my candidacy for Governor.

Tennessee is the greatest place in the world to rear a family and make a life and a living, and together, we can make our great state even better.

We’ll make Tennessee America’s number one, job-creating, energy-producing powerhouse.

We’ll deliver a world-class education for our children by empowering parents, not the deep state.

And whether it takes planes, trains, or starships, we’ll deport illegal aliens, because respect for the law starts with enforcing it.  

This is Tennessee.

We’ll honor the Constitution.

We’ll value life.

And we’ll define our boys and girls the way God made them.

I love Tennessee.

I believe in Tennesseans.

And I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next.

I’m Marsha Blackburn. I’m running for Governor, and I would be honored to have your support.
Latest Headlines
Reloaded Defensive Line Unit Progressing Through Fall Camp
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2025
City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
SEC Sets 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Slate
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2025
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
TDOT Plans Safety Improvements On Cummings Highway From Lookout Valley To St. Elmo
  • Breaking News
  • 8/6/2025
State Rep. Ron Travis Secures $62K For Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie And Van Buren Counties
State Rep. Ron Travis Secures $62K For Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie And Van Buren Counties
  • Government
  • 8/6/2025
Breaking News
City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000
  • 8/6/2025

The City Council on Tuesday voted to raise the minimum income level for seniors to be eligible for the Senior Tax Freeze from $49,000 to $60,000 - the current state max. Councilman Ron Elliott ... more

TDOT Plans Safety Improvements On Cummings Highway From Lookout Valley To St. Elmo
  • 8/6/2025

TDOT is actively advancing a safety improvements project along Cummings Highway from Wauhatchie Pike/Browns Ferry Road to St. Elmo. The project includes the section of Cummings Highway at ... more

Wamp Says Sharpe Misleading Seniors On Tax Help; Commissioner Responds
  • 8/6/2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday that "it was disappointing to see the most left-wing county commissioner use a commission meeting to mislead senior citizens about property taxes." Commissioner ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2025
Mayor Says Did Not Intend To Threaten City Council Members
  • 8/5/2025
United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
  • 8/5/2025
State American Legion Commander Says Post 95 Officials "Harmed Good Name" Of Legion
  • 8/5/2025
Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • 8/5/2025
Opinion
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
When The Public Is Ignored, They Will Still Be Heard - And Response
  • 8/5/2025
Sports
SEC Sets 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Slate
  • 8/6/2025
Judge Shattuck, Still Playing Basketball As He Approaches 90, Is National Free Throw Champ
Judge Shattuck, Still Playing Basketball As He Approaches 90, Is National Free Throw Champ
  • 8/6/2025
Reloaded Defensive Line Unit Progressing Through Fall Camp
  • 8/6/2025
Lookouts Offense Stumbles In Series Opener
  • 8/6/2025
Competition Fueling Revamped Offensive Line Unit During Fall Camp
  • 8/6/2025
Happenings
Family To Celebrate 105th Birthday Of Inez Shanks
Family To Celebrate 105th Birthday Of Inez Shanks
  • 8/5/2025
La Niña And Pinta Replica Ships Set To Return To Chattanooga
La Niña And Pinta Replica Ships Set To Return To Chattanooga
  • 8/5/2025
INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Set For Aug. 15-17
INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Set For Aug. 15-17
  • 8/5/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
FourBridges Capital Advisors Announces The Sale Of Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • 8/6/2025
Astec Industries Generates $16.7 Million Net Income
  • 8/6/2025
TVA Prices $1.25 Billion Of New Five-Year Global Power Bonds
  • 8/5/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
  • 8/5/2025
East Hamilton Ministerial Association, Samaritan Center Honor Local Educators With Annual Prayer Lunch
  • 8/5/2025
Soddy Daisy Alumni Flag Football Game Fundraiser Is Aug. 8
Soddy Daisy Alumni Flag Football Game Fundraiser Is Aug. 8
  • 8/5/2025
Living Well
YMCA Miracle League Fall Registration Open
YMCA Miracle League Fall Registration Open
  • 8/6/2025
Orange Grove Assembles Advisory Committee To Guide School Expansion
Orange Grove Assembles Advisory Committee To Guide School Expansion
  • 8/5/2025
AIM Center’s Annual Fundraising Event Creating Place Returns Sept. 5
  • 8/5/2025
Memories
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
New United Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary
  • 8/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
Obituaries
Rachel M. Pruett
Rachel M. Pruett
  • 8/6/2025
Jerry Dean Huskey
Jerry Dean Huskey
  • 8/6/2025
Ardeena "Deena" Anders Livingstone
Ardeena "Deena" Anders Livingstone
  • 8/6/2025
Government
Tim Davis Commissioned As New HCSO Deputy Chief Of Corrections
Tim Davis Commissioned As New HCSO Deputy Chief Of Corrections
  • 8/6/2025
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/6/2025