U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Announces Campaign For Governor

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday announced her campaign to serve as Tennessee’s next governor.



She said, “In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home. I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.

“I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure ourstate is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next, and I would be honored to have your support.”



Tennesseans will go to the polls one year from today, Aug. 6, 2026, for the Republican primary.

Senator Blackburn said:

Trump is back.

America is blessed.

And Tennessee, better than ever.



I’m Marsha Blackburn.

Here in the Volunteer State, we always lead the way.

And that’s why I am announcing my candidacy for Governor.



Tennessee is the greatest place in the world to rear a family and make a life and a living, and together, we can make our great state even better.

We’ll make Tennessee America’s number one, job-creating, energy-producing powerhouse.We’ll deliver a world-class education for our children by empowering parents, not the deep state.And whether it takes planes, trains, or starships, we’ll deport illegal aliens, because respect for the law starts with enforcing it.This is Tennessee.

We’ll honor the Constitution.

We’ll value life.

And we’ll define our boys and girls the way God made them.



I love Tennessee.

I believe in Tennesseans.



And I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next.



I’m Marsha Blackburn. I’m running for Governor, and I would be honored to have your support.