Mayor Says Did Not Intend To Threaten City Council Members

  • Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Mayor Tim Kelly went before the City Council on Tuesday afternoon to declare that he "certainly did not mean to threaten" any many of the council.

He said he was sorry if he had offended anyone.

Mayor Kelly earlier said he would help those council members who helped him on the tax increase vote, and vice versa.

Mayor Kelly said Tuesday he is passionate about finishing his mayoral terms on a strong footing.

He said it is difficult to do so "when you have $75 and you need $100. 

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Councilman Chip Henderson questioned Mr. Roig about a "threat" made by Mayor Kelly.

Commissioner Henderson said there were concerns that if he voted against the mayor's budget that a planned water line to a growing community on Aetna Mountain might not be completed. Mr. Roig said it might not be completed because of inadequate funds available without the mayor's budget.

Councilman Davis said he felt "the threats made by the mayor indicate he's a little desperate."

Henderson Plans Alternate Budget Limiting Tax Rise To 12 Cents; Roig Presses For Full 44 Cents
Tennesseans Fall Short Of Match Play At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Fly Leading Tennessee Super Senior Amateur In Pursuit of History
United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
State American Legion Commander Says Post 95 Officials "Harmed Good Name" Of Legion
Mayor Tim Kelly went before the City Council on Tuesday afternoon to declare that he "certainly did not mean to threaten" any many of the council. He said he was sorry if he had offended anyone. ... more

United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
  • 8/5/2025

Vitruvian Health Care System said it is extending access after United Healthcare's (UHC) contract termination "in order to support all patients." Vitruvian officials said, " Bradley Medical ... more

Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • 8/5/2025

City Council Chair Jenny Hill on Tuesday gave members of the Northside Business Council at the INCubator updates on the city's proposed budget amendment and ongoing community initiatives in District ... more

Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO SWAT Operations
  • 8/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
  • 8/5/2025
American Legion Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble
  • 8/4/2025
Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • 8/4/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
When The Public Is Ignored, They Will Still Be Heard - And Response
  • 8/5/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
Fly Leading Tennessee Super Senior Amateur In Pursuit of History
  • 8/5/2025
Tennesseans Fall Short Of Match Play At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/5/2025
Melson Repeats As Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Champion
  • 8/5/2025
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
UTC Women's Soccer Hosts Tennessee In Exhibition Finale
  • 8/5/2025
Family To Celebrate 105th Birthday Of Inez Shanks
  • 8/5/2025
La Niña And Pinta Replica Ships Set To Return To Chattanooga
  • 8/5/2025
INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Set For Aug. 15-17
  • 8/5/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
TVA Prices $1.25 Billion Of New Five-Year Global Power Bonds
  • 8/5/2025
Chattanooga Is Leading Contender As Kilwins Seeks To Expand East Tennessee Footprint
  • 8/5/2025
Sixth Annual TechX Awards Now Accepting Nominations For Tech Excellence
  • 8/5/2025
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
  • 8/5/2025
East Hamilton Ministerial Association, Samaritan Center Honor Local Educators With Annual Prayer Lunch
  • 8/5/2025
Soddy Daisy Alumni Flag Football Game Fundraiser Is Aug. 8
  • 8/5/2025
Orange Grove Assembles Advisory Committee To Guide School Expansion
  • 8/5/2025
AIM Center’s Annual Fundraising Event Creating Place Returns Sept. 5
  • 8/5/2025
Cempa Community Care’s Shauna Wooten Completes UCLA Health Care Executive Program
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
"Why Would You Not Want Him In Your Life?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley COG
  • 8/5/2025
Veronica “Irene” Bucci
  • 8/5/2025
Alice Eva Walker
  • 8/5/2025
Eugene Gustav Jung
  • 8/5/2025
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
Man Shot In Face, In Stable Condition - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/5/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/5/2025