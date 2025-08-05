Mayor Says Did Not Intend To Threaten City Council Members

Mayor Tim Kelly went before the City Council on Tuesday afternoon to declare that he "certainly did not mean to threaten" any many of the council.

He said he was sorry if he had offended anyone.

Mayor Kelly earlier said he would help those council members who helped him on the tax increase vote, and vice versa.

Mayor Kelly said Tuesday he is passionate about finishing his mayoral terms on a strong footing.

He said it is difficult to do so "when you have $75 and you need $100.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Councilman Chip Henderson questioned Mr. Roig about a "threat" made by Mayor Kelly.

Commissioner Henderson said there were concerns that if he voted against the mayor's budget that a planned water line to a growing community on Aetna Mountain might not be completed. Mr. Roig said it might not be completed because of inadequate funds available without the mayor's budget.

Councilman Davis said he felt "the threats made by the mayor indicate he's a little desperate."