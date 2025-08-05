Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Monday criticized proposed tax increases in Chattanooga, noting that city property taxes have increased approximately 50 percent over the last four years.

He highlighted his administration's fiscal record, noting that all three budgets presented during his tenure have been balanced without county tax increases.

He outlined his administration's conservative approach to local government and highlighted recent accomplishments during Monday night's Hamilton County Pachyderm Club fundraiser at the Harrison Ruritan Center.

Speaking to a crowd of elected officials, veterans, and Republican Party members, County Mayor Wamp emphasized three key themes: the proper attitude toward government, setting clear priorities, and maintaining high standards in county operations.

The speaker contrasted conservative and liberal approaches to local government, arguing that Republicans bring appropriate skepticism to government's role rather than automatically assuming more government spending equals better outcomes.

"The liberals do believe, and they execute on this particularly when they have an opportunity to raise taxes. They simply believe their attitude towards government is that it will fix things, and it is inherently good," County Mayor Wamp said. "It is a conservative mindset that government shouldn't be trusted automatically, and that the private sector and families and churches, these are really the foundations."

He also expanded a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and low-income senior citizens, increasing the county's match with state funds from 50 percent to 100 percent.

"Our first budget, technically, came as a tax cut for 4,000 senior citizens," he said.

The mayor devoted significant time to discussing expanded career and technical education opportunities, connecting the initiative to conservative principles and workforce development needs.

Harrison Bay Future Ready Center has seen dramatic growth, with approximately 225 students from East Hamilton and Hixson Central High School on a waiting list. The former Sequoyah High School, now the North River Future Ready Center, may triple its enrollment in the coming years.

Most notably, he announced progress on the Franklin Roberts Career Technical School in downtown Chattanooga, designed to serve students from Howard, Lookout Valley, and Eastridge schools. "It's conservatives who made a priority that this matters, it shouldn't just be an option that's available to country boys in Soddy Daisy, or a kid growing up in the suburbs of East Brainard, but that it should be an option that's opened to every black and brown kid in Hamilton County," he said.

The administration has shifted county approach to capital infrastructure investments, moving beyond basic road maintenance to strategic improvements including dangerous intersections and traffic solutions, he said.

The speaker also discussed the county's revised approach to hotel-motel tax distribution, using funds to create facilities that both attract tourism and serve residents. The Harrison ball fields, funded through hotel-motel tax, generated millions in economic impact while providing quality recreational facilities for local families, it was stated.

Since January, the county has invested $40 million in school facility improvements, focusing on "doing the little things well" to give taxpayers confidence in government's ability to handle larger projects. Major upcoming projects include a new elementary school in Hixson, the downtown technical school, and rebuilding Soddy Daisy Middle School.

County Mayor Wamp addressed the minority Democratic opposition, describing their approach as increasingly aggressive and characterized by "virtue signaling." He criticized County Commissioner David Sharpe's recent property tax freeze proposal as an "empty talking point" that cannot be implemented under state law. "We're governing and we're doing it well, and we really should clap back when the virtue signaling sets in," County Mayor Wamp said. The mayor noted that while Chattanooga city politics trend leftward, Hamilton County overall continues becoming more Republican, as evidenced by Donald Trump's performance in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections.

County Mayor Wamp announced the return of the Wamp family Labor Day picnic on Sept. 1st at Chester Frost Park, co-hosted with his wife Shelby. He emphasized the importance of Republican unity heading into the 2026 campaign year.

The Hamilton County Pachyderm Club meets weekly, alternating between the Harrison Ruritan Center and the Masonic Center downtown. Next week's speaker will be state Rep. Michele Renaud from District 27.