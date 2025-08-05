Latest Headlines

Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged

  • Tuesday, August 5, 2025
  • Mia Schoenly

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Monday criticized proposed tax increases in Chattanooga, noting that city property taxes have increased approximately 50 percent over the last four years.

He highlighted his administration's fiscal record, noting that all three budgets presented during his tenure have been balanced without county tax increases.

He outlined his administration's conservative approach to local government and highlighted recent accomplishments during Monday night's Hamilton County Pachyderm Club fundraiser at the Harrison Ruritan Center.

Speaking to a crowd of elected officials, veterans, and Republican Party members, County Mayor Wamp emphasized three key themes: the proper attitude toward government, setting clear priorities, and maintaining high standards in county operations.

The speaker contrasted conservative and liberal approaches to local government, arguing that Republicans bring appropriate skepticism to government's role rather than automatically assuming more government spending equals better outcomes.

"The liberals do believe, and they execute on this particularly when they have an opportunity to raise taxes. They simply believe their attitude towards government is that it will fix things, and it is inherently good," County Mayor Wamp said. "It is a conservative mindset that government shouldn't be trusted automatically, and that the private sector and families and churches, these are really the foundations."

He also expanded a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and low-income senior citizens, increasing the county's match with state funds from 50 percent to 100 percent.

"Our first budget, technically, came as a tax cut for 4,000 senior citizens," he said.

The mayor devoted significant time to discussing expanded career and technical education opportunities, connecting the initiative to conservative principles and workforce development needs.

Harrison Bay Future Ready Center has seen dramatic growth, with approximately 225 students from East Hamilton and Hixson Central High School on a waiting list. The former Sequoyah High School, now the North River Future Ready Center, may triple its enrollment in the coming years.

Most notably, he announced progress on the Franklin Roberts Career Technical School in downtown Chattanooga, designed to serve students from Howard, Lookout Valley, and Eastridge schools. "It's conservatives who made a priority that this matters, it shouldn't just be an option that's available to country boys in Soddy Daisy, or a kid growing up in the suburbs of East Brainard, but that it should be an option that's opened to every black and brown kid in Hamilton County," he said.

The administration has shifted county approach to capital infrastructure investments, moving beyond basic road maintenance to strategic improvements including dangerous intersections and traffic solutions, he said.

The speaker also discussed the county's revised approach to hotel-motel tax distribution, using funds to create facilities that both attract tourism and serve residents. The Harrison ball fields, funded through hotel-motel tax, generated millions in economic impact while providing quality recreational facilities for local families, it was stated.

Since January, the county has invested $40 million in school facility improvements, focusing on "doing the little things well" to give taxpayers confidence in government's ability to handle larger projects. Major upcoming projects include a new elementary school in Hixson, the downtown technical school, and rebuilding Soddy Daisy Middle School.

County Mayor Wamp addressed the minority Democratic opposition, describing their approach as increasingly aggressive and characterized by "virtue signaling." He criticized County Commissioner David Sharpe's recent property tax freeze proposal as an "empty talking point" that cannot be implemented under state law. "We're governing and we're doing it well, and we really should clap back when the virtue signaling sets in," County Mayor Wamp said. The mayor noted that while Chattanooga city politics trend leftward, Hamilton County overall continues becoming more Republican, as evidenced by Donald Trump's performance in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections.

County Mayor Wamp announced the return of the Wamp family Labor Day picnic on Sept. 1st at Chester Frost Park, co-hosted with his wife Shelby. He emphasized the importance of Republican unity heading into the 2026 campaign year.

The Hamilton County Pachyderm Club meets weekly, alternating between the Harrison Ruritan Center and the Masonic Center downtown. Next week's speaker will be state Rep. Michele Renaud from District 27.

Latest Headlines
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
12 UTC Beach Volleyball Players Named To Academic Team
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
VFW Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGOSTO,HECTOR ... more

Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • 8/4/2025

Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group. Gail Greene mentioned Community ... more

Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Cement Plant On Suck Creek Road
  • 8/4/2025

Multiple Chattanooga fire companies responded to a commercial fire at Buzzi Unicem USA’s Signal Mountain Plant. Personnel were dispatched to the cement plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road on reports ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
  • 8/4/2025
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
  • 8/4/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2025
17-Year-Old Shot During Social Media Marketplace Exchange
  • 8/3/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
  • 8/2/2025
Sports
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/4/2025
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
  • 8/4/2025
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
  • 8/4/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
Principal Daniel Lunt To Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Copperhill Industries Earns Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/4/2025
CBL Properties Announces 12.5 Percent Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 8/4/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Stephen Culp
  • 8/4/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
  • 8/4/2025
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
  • 8/4/2025
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
  • 8/4/2025
Living Well
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center Has Open House, Touch-a-Truck Aug. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Family Justice Center Hosts Training On Protecting Children Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
  • 8/1/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
Jerry Summers: Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
  • 8/1/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
  • 8/3/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
AnchorPoint Church To Distribute Back-To-School School Bags Aug. 3
  • 8/2/2025
Obituaries
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
  • 8/4/2025
Glenn David Layne
  • 8/4/2025
Thomas Lee Scott
Thomas Lee Scott
  • 8/4/2025
Government
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
LEAF Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 13 Participants
  • 8/4/2025
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/4/2025