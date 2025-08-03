17-Year-Old Shot During Social Media Marketplace Exchange

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in the 6500 block of Pine Manor Drive that resulted in one person being shot.

On Saturday at approximately 3:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police robbery Investigators responded to interview the victim and process the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect met in the 6500 block of Pine Manor Dr. to complete a transaction arranged through a social media marketplace when the suspect shot the victim.

The 17-year-old male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

As a reminder, the CPD offers a Safe Exchange Zone in the Police Services Center parking lot located at 3410 Amnicola Highway.