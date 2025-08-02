Bond Raised For Man, 28, Charged In UTC Campus Incidents

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom has raised the bond for a 28-year-old man charged in several incidents on the UTC campus.

Judge Statom said if Gabriel Jose Montesinos (Corzo) makes the $50,000 bond he is to stay away from the UTC campus and be on a GPS monitor.

His previous bond was $40,000.

UTC officials said there were allegations that Montesinos inappropriately touched a female student in a laundry room and took inappropriate photos of female students in the library.

A UTC investigator testified at a preliminary hearing that after the cellphone of Montesinos was confiscated he found 143 child sex abuse images on it.

He said there also were some 15 videos involving toddlers.

The witness said one involved a toddler with an adult female. He said of the content, "I don't want to say it out here (in the courtroom). It's the most egregious thing I've seen."

Judge Statom bound to the Grand Jury charges of assault and trespassing. He was not charged with inappropriate photos in the library because none were found on his phone.

Montesinos will be living in Cleveland with his mother and step-father if he makes bond, it was stated.

Judge Statom said, "I do believe he poses a risk of danger to the community."