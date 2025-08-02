Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BEAN, RODNEY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRIGNAC, JOSEPH DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CHAMBERS, DANNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/14/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, DAWSON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DANIELS, TRE JORDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOMINGO, DEIGO FRANSICO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|EDINGTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLISON, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/03/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FORRESTER, JAMECA SHEVON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/07/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|GRIFFIN, GREGORY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/27/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|LOPEZ LOARCA, FRANCISCA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MATTHEWS, NYLA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MICKA, AMY DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MIX, KACIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PEDRO, JAVIER MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|QUANN, KAMERON LEE PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RANDLE, JASON A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|RAYFIELD, TONY TRENT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- SPEEDING 70/40
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOKES, JANEQUA SHELIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, ERICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- SPEEDING 70/40
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|THOMAS, JOHN FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TORRES, JESSE ROJAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TREJO, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, ROBERT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WORDLAW, ROGER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|