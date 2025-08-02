Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, August 2, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNETT,JIANA AUBRIELLE

1914 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BEAN,RODNEY OWEN

626 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRIGNAC,JOSEPH DALE

5051 LITTLE BARROW BONE RD NASHVILLE, 37175

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAMBERS,DANNY RAY

4110 MTN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COSENS,CHAD L

Homeless Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CUNNINGHAM,DAWSON DRAKE

6447 DEEP CANYON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DANIELS,TRE JORDON

417 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DAVIS,THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

DAVIS,THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DECKER,AMBER DAWN

1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMINGO,DEIGO FRANSICO

3174 6TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EDINGTON,CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

300 W MIDVALE AVE APT 47 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

ELLISON,BRUCE EDWARD

272 WRIGHT LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FORRESTER,JAMECA SHEVON

2174 WEST SHEPPARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

GRIFFIN,GREGORY STEVEN

138 EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHES,BRADISHIA

2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUGHES,BRADISHIA

2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

JACKSON,BRIAN KEITH

315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON,BRIAN KEITH

315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSON,LEANDER LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

LOPEZ LOARCA,FRANCISCA

3902 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MATTHEWS,NYLA RENAE

4723 OAKLEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MICKA,AMY DEANNA

884 WEST FRANCIS SPRINGS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIX,KACIE LYNN

6900 PLAYERS RUN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE,KENNETH Z

7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBB

NOLASCO-MORALEZ,ROLFI WILSON

4108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEDRO,JAVIER MANUEL

1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

POLLARD,MARCUS LORENZO

1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

PUAC,RICHARD TOMAS

4309 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

QUANN,KAMERON LEE PEREZ

1814 PARTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RAINEY,STEVEN ALEXANDER

100 Southview St Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RANDLE,JASON A

2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211819

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAYFIELD,TONY TRENT

1545 MOHAWK CT APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RONCSKEVITZ,IAN F

208 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

SILER,ROBERT LEE

2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH,EQUATA MARIE

802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING 70/40

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOKES,JANEQUA SHELIA

4145 RINGOLD RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOKES,JANEQUA SHELIA

4145 RINGOLD RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS,ERICA NICOLE

3216 GLEASON CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING 70/40

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THOMAS,JOHN FLOYD

208 13TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TORRES,JESSE ROJAS

2709 PINELAND AVE DOARVILLE, 30340

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

TREJO,CYNTHIA ANN

3811 CLIO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VILLALOBOS,YULIANA NMN

20 SOUTH JERMAN TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEBB,JAMES EDWARD

3000 SUNSET AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI)

WELCH,ROBERT ANDREW

95 MEADOW RIDGE DR MARION, 287528649

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOODLEY,JAMARQUEZ D

2221 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073619

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

WORDLAW,ROGER TYRONE

1717 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

