Final Defendant Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel

The final defendant has pleaded guilty in the July 9, 2022, incident in which an innocent bystander died in the Brainerd Tunnel.

Vincent Kennedy, 22, received a two-year sentence.

Roderick Bates earlier pleaded guilty in the incident in which a woman driving through the Brainerd Tunnel was killed in a crash when shots were being fired from two other vehicles at one another.

Bates, 22, was given a six-year sentence..

D'Avonte Wofford, 23, received a 15-year sentence.

Takeia Clay died after a crash in the tunnel caused her to be ejected from her car.

Police said occupants of two other vehicles were firing at one another and the Clay vehicle was struck by one of those cars.