Polk County Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Deputies With Homemade Explosives

  • Saturday, August 2, 2025

Deputies said a man in Polk County tried to detonate explosives when law enforcement officials came to arrest him for outstanding warrants.


Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said, "On August 1st, 2025, Detectives and Deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s went to 129 Amber Way Old Fort, TN 37362 in attempt to locate Kevin Wade O’Neal (age 54). Mr. O’Neal had active warrants for his arrest for threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel in Polk County.

Upon arrival, Detectives and Deputies made contact with Mr. O’Neal inside the residence and placed him into custody. Officers realized that something was smoldering inside the bedroom where Mr. O’Neal had been located.

"Officers observed what they believed to be an improvised explosive device inside the room. Officers immediately evacuated the residence and Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad and Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene.

"During execution of a search warrant, obtained by Investigators of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga PD Bomb Squad officers and agents of the ATF located fourteen improvised explosive devices inside the residence.

"Through their investigation, Detectives of PCSO and Agents of the ATF found that Kevin O’Neal (suspect) attempted to detonate the devices upon officers’ arrival and while they were attempting to apprehend him.

"Mr. O’Neal is charged with nine counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for the Attempted Murders of the nine Detectives and Deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who were present during the arrest. Mr. O’Neal is also charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for the Attempted Murders of two other persons present at the residence. Further charges Mr. O’Neal faces are fourteen counts of Prohibited Weapons and one count of Possession of Explosive Components. Mr. O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail on the above listed charges and his bond has yet to be determined. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

"Sheriff Steve Ross would like to thank all agencies that responded to assist during this incident and investigation. Those agencies include, but are not limited to the following: West Polk Fire and Rescue, AmeriPro EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad, and Tennessee Department of Homeland Security."

Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
  • 8/2/2025
County GOP Leader Says City Council "Should Stand Strong Against Tax Increase On Hard-Working Families"
  • 8/1/2025
Section Of Final Alignment To Open On I-75 At I-24 Interchange In Hamilton County
  • 8/1/2025
Man With Long Drug History Gets 12-Year State Prison Sentence
  • 8/1/2025
Man Who Stabbed Woman To Death Because "The Devil Made Me Do It" Gets 21 Years
  • 8/1/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Governor Deal Signing Cat Book In Ringgold
  • 8/2/2025
Shuptrine’s Gallery Hosts Open House For Artist Maureen Hyde Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Profiles of Valor: SSG Clint Romesha (USA)
  • 8/1/2025
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
PHOTOS: Franklin-Roberts Future Ready Center
  • 8/1/2025
Voices Of Lee Returns From Mission Trip To Ecuador
  • 8/1/2025
Local Nonprofit Opens Second Thrift Shop To Benefit Mothers In Crisis
  • 8/1/2025
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Crowns 72-Year-Old Jeffrey Wells Winner; Event Raises Nearly $40,000
  • 8/1/2025
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
Day 3, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: It's A Stormy Welcome To Cheyenne
  • 8/2/2025
Lanny Claude Landers
  • 8/2/2025
Polly Jean (Howard) Fella
  • 8/2/2025
Jerry Wayne Campbell
  • 8/2/2025
