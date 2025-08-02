Polk County Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Deputies With Homemade Explosives

Deputies said a man in Polk County tried to detonate explosives when law enforcement officials came to arrest him for outstanding warrants.



Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said, "On August 1st, 2025, Detectives and Deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s went to 129 Amber Way Old Fort, TN 37362 in attempt to locate Kevin Wade O’Neal (age 54). Mr. O’Neal had active warrants for his arrest for threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel in Polk County.

Upon arrival, Detectives and Deputies made contact with Mr. O’Neal inside the residence and placed him into custody. Officers realized that something was smoldering inside the bedroom where Mr. O’Neal had been located."Officers observed what they believed to be an improvised explosive device inside the room. Officers immediately evacuated the residence and Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad and Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene."During execution of a search warrant, obtained by Investigators of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga PD Bomb Squad officers and agents of the ATF located fourteen improvised explosive devices inside the residence."Through their investigation, Detectives of PCSO and Agents of the ATF found that Kevin O’Neal (suspect) attempted to detonate the devices upon officers’ arrival and while they were attempting to apprehend him."Mr. O’Neal is charged with nine counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for the Attempted Murders of the nine Detectives and Deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who were present during the arrest. Mr. O’Neal is also charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for the Attempted Murders of two other persons present at the residence. Further charges Mr. O’Neal faces are fourteen counts of Prohibited Weapons and one count of Possession of Explosive Components. Mr. O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail on the above listed charges and his bond has yet to be determined. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."Sheriff Steve Ross would like to thank all agencies that responded to assist during this incident and investigation. Those agencies include, but are not limited to the following: West Polk Fire and Rescue, AmeriPro EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad, and Tennessee Department of Homeland Security."