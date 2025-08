Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,ANGELA DENISE

1383 OCOEE ST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ADAMS,JARRETT

1104 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

AKERS,RICHARD GREGORY

1302 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AKINS,JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS

7166 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BAZANTELLO,ANTHONY RANIRO

7214 GARFIELD RD Harrison, 37341

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BURROW,KATHY MAE

4759 CALDERWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CALIGARIS,RICHARD LOUIS

601 JAMES ST LOT 128 ROSSVILLE, 307417118

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING 76/40

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

COWART,ANDREW SCHON

1866 THRASHER CRUST CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVENPORT,JOANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS,TABATHA DANIELLE

4759 Calderwood Cir Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS,JOHNA J

2501 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EASON,JAMES H

110 SOUTH STREET MARTIN, 37283

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EBERHARDT,CHARLES

4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

75 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREGG,MEGHAN ELIZABETH

1851 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045329

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GROVE,JAMES TRAVIS

2795 GLADE CREEK RD CROSSVILLE, 38583

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUNN,ANTWON RASHANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GUTHRIE,DAKOTA WARD

1175 N LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARPER,JERRELL DEVON

1337 Ely Rd Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ GODINEZ,OVIDIO ROMAN

1609 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

JUAN PEDRO,MARVIN FRANCISCO

4212 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JUAN,JOSE PEDRO

1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MANN,KRISTY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCCORMICK,RICHARD B

109 STRATFORD WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNABB,JARED ALLEN

245 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NASH,DERECK SHAYNE

512 FORGOTTEN RD JEFFERSON CITY, 377603996

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD 39140118

PEDRO-SEBASTIAN,LUIS ANGEL

1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PENN,CHRISTOPHER JEROD

2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PHILLIPS,MARTHA M

13917 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737718

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POLAND,DOROTHY BOBBIE JEAN

830 RIVERCHASE TRL CLARKRANGE, 38553

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAMSEY,JOHNNY

1501 RANDALOF DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

RAY,NATHANIEL JR

1200 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

RAY,NATHANIEL JR

1200 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SELVAGE,CODY R

3228 HILLVUE DR KINGSPORT, 376633344

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

SWEAT,KESHONNA LAVENTRESS

102 CUNNINGHAM PL APT B CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR,BRITTANY DANIELLE

8460 ALDI LANE OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

TAYLOR,JAMES POWELL

9584 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VEHICLE ENTERING HIGHWAY / PRIVATE ROAD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TURNER,CHRISTOPHER LEE

1279 ROBIN HOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373233120

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING 52/40

WHITE,AMANDA ROSE

1081 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

WOODLEY,JAMYIA NESHAY

3919 CAMEILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ADAMS, JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT AKERS, RICHARD GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAZANTELLO, ANTHONY RANIRO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BURROW, KATHY MAE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EASON, JAMES H

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EBERHARDT, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 05/15/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREGG, MEGHAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GROVE, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GUNN, ANTWON RASHANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/28/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GUTHRIE, DAKOTA WARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERNANDEZ GODINEZ, OVIDIO ROMAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) JUAN, JOSE PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUAN PEDRO, MARVIN FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MANN, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCCORMICK, RICHARD B

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NASH, DERECK SHAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD 39140118 POLAND, DOROTHY BOBBIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAY, NATHANIEL JR

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 10/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWEAT, KESHONNA LAVENTRESS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TAYLOR, JAMES POWELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VEHICLE ENTERING HIGHWAY / PRIVATE ROAD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING 52/40 WHITE, AMANDA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY WOODLEY, JAMYIA NESHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/29/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT