Wamp Says Sharpe Misleading Seniors On Tax Help

  • Monday, August 4, 2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday that "it was disappointing to see the most left-wing county commissioner use a commission meeting to mislead senior citizens about property taxes."

Commissioner David Sharpe last Wednesday said he was going to work with the county attorney on beefing up tax help for seniors.

County Mayor Wamp said, "The state’s County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) has since confirmed that enacting a tax freeze now would have absolutely no impact on the recent reappraisals. Such a freeze would have had to be enacted before January of this year to impact this year’s property taxes - something he either doesn’t understand or chose to ignore in an attempt to score political points.

"Despite his grandstanding, this commissioner has remained silent about recent tax hikes in Red Bank and Chattanooga, both of which affected seniors in his district.

"To make matters worse, he’s the only commissioner who has opposed the county’s balanced, fiscally responsible budgets each of the last two years - both of which included actual tax relief for seniors.

"Instead of virtue signaling about helping seniors like some politicians, I proposed doubling the county’s match of the state’s Property Tax Relief Program from 50 percent to 100 percent, resulting in over $1.7 million in savings for more than 4,000 low-income seniors and disabled veterans. The facts matter, especially when it affects the property taxes of senior citizens.”

Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group. Gail Greene mentioned Community ... more

Dalton firefighters train every day to be ready to save lives when they're called for help. At a house fire last month, that mission didn't end when all of the human beings were safe from a fire. ... more

This morning, an elderly woman used the “self-cleaning” mode on her oven when it caught fire. 911 Dispatchers receive an emergency call at 8:52 a.m. reporting an oven fire located at 907 ... more

