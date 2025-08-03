Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ASTON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LAUDE
|
|BONEY, MICHAEL TELANDA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GIPSON, BRANDON THORSTEIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HANCOCK, FRANKLIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, AMBER DARRENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/INJURIES
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCULLOUGH, SANTORIC TRELLON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)
|
|SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TEMA-GABRIEL, ALEXANDER ROMALDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|VASQUEZ LOPEZ, BEDER GEDIAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|