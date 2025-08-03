Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ASTON,CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

754 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LAUDE

BONEY,MICHAEL TELANDA

9163 INTEGRA CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD Charges:

BROWN,DANIEL ANTHONY

309 BARNHARDT CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHILD ENDANGERMENT

COLEMAN,CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

4716 TOMAHAWK TRL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIPSON,BRANDON THORSTEIN

283 HIGHTOP LN DECHERD, 37324 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANCOCK,FRANKLIN EUGENE

927 ALTAMAHA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,AMBER DARRENA

627 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD Charges:

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH SPEEDING LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/INJURIES EVADING ARREST RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES,AMBER DARRENA

627 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

KRANSKE,RACHEL MACKENZIE

5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCONNELL,QUINCEY DEON

1611 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 37404 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

MCCULLOUGH,SANTORIC TRELLON

2304 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MOORE,EMILY BLAIR

807 Bellview Ave. CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)

SINCLAIR,JOSHUA ALEXANDER

6027 PARSONS POND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS OPEN CONTAINER LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEMA-GABRIEL,ALEXANDER ROMALDO

2803 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEMA-GABRIEL,ALEXANDER ROMALDO

2803 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THOMAS,CODY WILLIAM

212 Lloyd Springs Rd Soddy Daisy, 373796937 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

TROXLER,TRAVIS REID

1407 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT EVADING ARREST POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TWIDDY,THOMAS EDWARD

Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS FALSE REPORTS

VASQUEZ LOPEZ,BEDER GEDIAEL

1309 MCBRIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

XILOJ SONTAY,JULIO

4310 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FAIL TO YIELD DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE OPEN CONTAINER LAW

Here are the mug shots:





ASTON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/22/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LAUDE BONEY, MICHAEL TELANDA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GIPSON, BRANDON THORSTEIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HANCOCK, FRANKLIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/29/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, AMBER DARRENA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/INJURIES

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/24/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCULLOUGH, SANTORIC TRELLON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA) SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEMA-GABRIEL, ALEXANDER ROMALDO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) TROXLER, TRAVIS REID

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FALSE REPORTS VASQUEZ LOPEZ, BEDER GEDIAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



