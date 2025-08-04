Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/4/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/4/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For July 28-Aug. 3
  • Government
  • 8/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNETT,JIANA ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ... more

Breaking News
Bond Raised For Man, 28, Charged In UTC Campus Incidents
  • 8/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2025
Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
  • 8/2/2025
County GOP Leader Says City Council "Should Stand Strong Against Tax Increase On Hard-Working Families"
  • 8/1/2025
Section Of Final Alignment To Open On I-75 At I-24 Interchange In Hamilton County
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
Bradley County Cell Ban Is A Learning Moment: For Parents
  • 8/2/2025
Hamilton County Alcatraz
  • 8/1/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
  • 8/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/1/2025
Sports
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Lookouts Game Canceled Today Will Not Be Made Up; Tickets Can Be Exchanged
  • 8/3/2025
Lookouts Flip The Script On Smokies
  • 8/3/2025
Inge Details Linebacker Development After First Padded Practice Of Fall Camp
  • 8/3/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
  • 8/4/2025
Governor Deal Signing Cat Book In Ringgold
  • 8/2/2025
Shuptrine’s Gallery Hosts Open House For Artist Maureen Hyde Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Profiles of Valor: SSG Clint Romesha (USA)
  • 8/1/2025
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park (Sharknado)
  • 7/31/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
Bradley County Cell Ban Is A Learning Moment: For Parents
  • 8/2/2025
Hamilton County Alcatraz
  • 8/1/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/4/2025
The Consign House Opens In Hixson Aug. 5
  • 8/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In July
  • 8/1/2025
Real Estate
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 23-30
  • 7/31/2025
Student Scene
PHOTOS: Franklin-Roberts Future Ready Center
  • 8/1/2025
Voices Of Lee Returns From Mission Trip To Ecuador
  • 8/1/2025
TVA Opens Applications For K-12 STEM Education Awards
  • 8/1/2025
Living Well
Local Nonprofit Opens Second Thrift Shop To Benefit Mothers In Crisis
  • 8/1/2025
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Crowns 72-Year-Old Jeffrey Wells Winner; Event Raises Nearly $40,000
  • 8/1/2025
CHI Memorial First In Region To Enroll Patient In Groundbreaking Stroke Clinical Trial
  • 7/31/2025
Memories
Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
  • 8/1/2025
Earl Freudenberg: It's Been 61 Years Since Fatal Jim Reeves Plane Crash
  • 7/29/2025
Donovan Rypkema To Keynote Chattanooga Preservation Awards Sept. 18
  • 7/29/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
  • 7/29/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
  • 8/3/2025
Day 3, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: It's A Stormy Welcome To Cheyenne
  • 8/2/2025
Church
AnchorPoint Church To Distribute Back-To-School School Bags Aug. 3
  • 8/2/2025
Judge Victoria "Tori" Smith To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Grim Condition Of Having Hard Hearts
  • 8/1/2025
Obituaries
George William Llewellyn
  • 8/3/2025
Elisa Ann Daniel Hobgood
  • 8/3/2025
Pauline "Polly" Lopez
  • 8/3/2025
Government
Emergency Closure Update/Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/1/2025
Emergency Closure Of Standifer Gap Road
  • 8/1/2025
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/4/2025