Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
|
|CONTRERAS, LOGAN KELLY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|FLORES MAYAO, EFRAIN GUADALUPE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HELLER, BEAU LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HERRERA GUOX, ATILIANO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|
|JONES, DANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|LEE, DAVID JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/13/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINNEY, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MONTGOMERY, CHARLESTON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/03/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PITMON, JTAIVEON DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROBERSON, SAMUEL L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHELTON, ROBERT PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TYSON, DESHAWN MICKELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, THOMAS JASON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, DAKOTA D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- BURGLARY
|
|WHALEY, BRUCE DARREN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/21/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILLIAMSON, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIS, GARY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
|
|XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
|