BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

CONTRERAS, LOGAN KELLY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FLORES MAYAO, EFRAIN GUADALUPE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HALL, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY