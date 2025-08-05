Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGOSTO,HECTOR GABRIEL

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARMOUR,JOHNNY LEBRON

720 CHERRY ST Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BAILEY,AVEUS MARQUEL

5701 JANA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CARDENAS,KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

CONTRERAS,LOGAN KELLY

1324 CATHERINE CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CROSS,CEDRIC CORNELL

1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOBBS,JAMES L

3494 GEORGE TOWN DR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

FLORES MAYAO,EFRAIN GUADALUPE

7921 BOSTON LANE HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

GREER,RYAN ONELIOUS

1402 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

GRETZ,CHRISTOPHER KENN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GUNTER,NATHAN EUGENE

3962 KNOLLWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

GUNTER,NATHAN EUGENE

3962 KNOLLWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HALL,JAMES LEE

7340 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HARPER,CHRISTOPHER GILBERT

2701 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARRAWOOD,BRANDON REVUELL

4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HELLER,BEAU LEE

3765 INTEL LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HERRERA GUOX,ATILIANO

4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37305

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUGHES,JAMILLE STEFAN

13761 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HUMPHREY,BRANDON RAJSHAUN

3417 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

JONES,DANTE

6229 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

JOUBERT,ALLEN DALE

3230 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LAND,DWIGHT KEITH

4450 PENN ROAD HOMELESS MONTGOMERY, 36116

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

LEE,DAVID JEFFERY

11606 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799

Age at Arrest:

71 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LOPEZ CIFUENTES,LUIS

2000 HUFF BLAC CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATHIS,DANIEL DUWAYNE

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCARTHY,JEFFERY MARK

4116 TOMOHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED

LIGHT LAW

MCKINNEY,JOHN WESLEY

823 LOWER BUNKERHILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MONTGOMERY,CHARLESTON

1408 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PITMON,JTAIVEON DARNELL

3880 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ROBERSON,SAMUEL L

328 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBINSON,WILLIS HENDSLAY

2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

SHELTON,DENESHIA ROCHELLE

3885 HOLLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHELTON,ROBERT PRESTON

HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

STEWART,CANDACE DARLENE

1105 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR,RANDALL DONYA

328 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR,RANDALL LEE

1649 LAKE DRIVE NE CENTER POINT, 35211

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TONEY,ARDIS JAJUAN

1422 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TONEY,TREY DARNELL

4601 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TYSON,DESHAWN MICKELL

7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDERGRIFF,THOMAS JASON

15TH RD ST SEQUATCHIE, 37327

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WARD,DAKOTA D

2509 VILLA DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURGLARY

WHALEY,BRUCE DARREN

0730 CENTRAL AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS,LEONARD

3034 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMSON,MICHAEL DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

WILLIS,GARY LYNN

1323 VIDALIA CIR SODY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WITCHER,DURELL LEBRON

833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY

XAYRAVONG,SOMPHONG PONG

4275 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:


BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
CONTRERAS, LOGAN KELLY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FLORES MAYAO, EFRAIN GUADALUPE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HELLER, BEAU LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HERRERA GUOX, ATILIANO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
JONES, DANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
LEE, DAVID JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/13/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKINNEY, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MONTGOMERY, CHARLESTON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/03/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PITMON, JTAIVEON DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROBERSON, SAMUEL L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SHELTON, DENESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHELTON, ROBERT PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TYSON, DESHAWN MICKELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDERGRIFF, THOMAS JASON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, DAKOTA D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • BURGLARY
WHALEY, BRUCE DARREN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/21/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILLIAMSON, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, GARY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR




Latest Headlines
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
12 UTC Beach Volleyball Players Named To Academic Team
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
VFW Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGOSTO,HECTOR ... more

Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • 8/4/2025

Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group. Gail Greene mentioned Community ... more

Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Cement Plant On Suck Creek Road
  • 8/4/2025

Multiple Chattanooga fire companies responded to a commercial fire at Buzzi Unicem USA’s Signal Mountain Plant. Personnel were dispatched to the cement plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road on reports ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
  • 8/4/2025
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
  • 8/4/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2025
17-Year-Old Shot During Social Media Marketplace Exchange
  • 8/3/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
  • 8/2/2025
Sports
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/4/2025
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
  • 8/4/2025
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
  • 8/4/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
Principal Daniel Lunt To Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Copperhill Industries Earns Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/4/2025
CBL Properties Announces 12.5 Percent Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 8/4/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Stephen Culp
  • 8/4/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
  • 8/4/2025
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
  • 8/4/2025
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
  • 8/4/2025
Living Well
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center Has Open House, Touch-a-Truck Aug. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Family Justice Center Hosts Training On Protecting Children Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
  • 8/1/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
Jerry Summers: Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
  • 8/1/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
  • 8/3/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
AnchorPoint Church To Distribute Back-To-School School Bags Aug. 3
  • 8/2/2025
Obituaries
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
  • 8/4/2025
Glenn David Layne
  • 8/4/2025
Thomas Lee Scott
Thomas Lee Scott
  • 8/4/2025
Government
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
LEAF Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 13 Participants
  • 8/4/2025
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/4/2025