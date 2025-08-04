Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven





This morning, an elderly woman used the “self-cleaning” mode on her oven when it caught fire.911 Dispatchers receive an emergency call at 8:52 a.m. reporting an oven fire located at 907 Sandstone Terrace (Mowbray Mountain). Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived within minutes, reporting light smoke showing.Fire officials confirmed with the homeowner that everyone was out of the house without any injuries.Firefighters entered the one-story home to find an oven on fire in the kitchen with fire extending into the attic.Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain the fire to the kitchen area.Dallas Bay VFD responded for a mutual aid response for additional manpower and equipment if needed. HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.Mowbray fire officials reported the fire started in the oven and will be ruled accidental. Damages will be around $10,000.