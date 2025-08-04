Latest Headlines

Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Buzzi Unicem

  • Monday, August 4, 2025
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Multiple Chattanooga fire companies responded to a commercial fire at Buzzi Unicem USA’s Signal Mountain Plant.

Personnel were dispatched to the cement plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road on reports of a commercial fire at 2:26 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke in the area and heavy smoke was visible as firefighters were enroute to the scene.

Firefighting operations were launched to tackle the large burning tire chip storage area. Aerial master streams are being used to douse the tire chip piles, along with several hose lines on the ground.

The fire is under control at this time, said officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Special Operations Division’s drone pilots are helping with monitoring remaining hot spots.

Buzzi Unicem issued this statement about the fire: 

"A fire occurred at the Buzzi Unicem USA plant in Chattanooga on Monday at approximately 2:26 p.m. Safety is our top priority and no injuries were reported among Buzzi plant personnel or members of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

"Smoke was observed from the solid tire fuel storage building. The plant’s infrared technology promptly alerted the plant personnel of the fire. Plant personnel followed the appropriate emergency procedures and immediately notified the local fire department. The local fire department responded timely and worked successfully to get the fire under control.

"'I want to thank all of the emergency responders and our plant personnel for their quick action in getting the fire under control and keeping everyone safe,” Clark Mitchell, plant manager, said. “We value our relationship with the local community and will take appropriate additional steps to help minimize the risk of something like this from happening again.'"

Plant operations were unaffected by the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

East Ridge, Signal Mountain and Dallas Bay are assisting with other CFD calls.

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • Government
  • 8/4/2025
Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Buzzi Unicem
Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Buzzi Unicem
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Football Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • Sports
  • 8/4/2025
Paving Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In Coffee County
  • Government
  • 8/4/2025
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
  • Breaking News
  • 8/4/2025
Breaking News
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
  • 8/4/2025

This morning, an elderly woman used the “self-cleaning” mode on her oven when it caught fire. 911 Dispatchers receive an emergency call at 8:52 a.m. reporting an oven fire located at 907 ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/4/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ... more

Breaking News
Polk County Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Deputies With Homemade Explosives
Polk County Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Deputies With Homemade Explosives
  • 8/2/2025
Bond Raised For Man, 28, Charged In UTC Campus Incidents
  • 8/2/2025
Final Defendant Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel
  • 8/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2025
Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
  • 8/2/2025
Opinion
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
  • 8/2/2025
Bradley County Cell Ban Is A Learning Moment: For Parents
  • 8/2/2025
Sports
Football Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Lookouts Game Canceled Today Will Not Be Made Up; Tickets Can Be Exchanged
  • 8/3/2025
Lookouts Flip The Script On Smokies
  • 8/3/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
  • 8/4/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
Principal Daniel Lunt To Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Copperhill Industries Earns Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/4/2025
CBL Properties Announces 12.5 Percent Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 8/4/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Stephen Culp
  • 8/4/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
  • 8/4/2025
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
  • 8/4/2025
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
Families Receive Backpacks, Health Resources At Wellpoint Tennessee’s “Back To School Bash” In Chattanooga
  • 8/4/2025
Living Well
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center Has Open House, Touch-a-Truck Aug. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Family Justice Center Hosts Training On Protecting Children Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
  • 8/1/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
  • 8/1/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
  • 8/3/2025
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Grim Condition Of Having Hard Hearts
Bob Tamasy: The Grim Condition Of Having Hard Hearts
  • 8/1/2025
Judge Victoria "Tori" Smith To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Aug. 28
Judge Victoria "Tori" Smith To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Obituaries
Thomas Lee Scott
Thomas Lee Scott
  • 8/4/2025
Helen L. Burgin
Helen L. Burgin
  • 8/4/2025
Roy James Tanner
Roy James Tanner
  • 8/4/2025
Government
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
LEAF Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 13 Participants
  • 8/4/2025
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/4/2025