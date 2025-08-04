Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Buzzi Unicem

Multiple Chattanooga fire companies responded to a commercial fire at Buzzi Unicem USA’s Signal Mountain Plant.

Personnel were dispatched to the cement plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road on reports of a commercial fire at 2:26 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke in the area and heavy smoke was visible as firefighters were enroute to the scene.

Firefighting operations were launched to tackle the large burning tire chip storage area. Aerial master streams are being used to douse the tire chip piles, along with several hose lines on the ground.

The fire is under control at this time, said officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Special Operations Division’s drone pilots are helping with monitoring remaining hot spots.

Buzzi Unicem issued this statement about the fire:

"A fire occurred at the Buzzi Unicem USA plant in Chattanooga on Monday at approximately 2:26 p.m. Safety is our top priority and no injuries were reported among Buzzi plant personnel or members of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

"Smoke was observed from the solid tire fuel storage building. The plant’s infrared technology promptly alerted the plant personnel of the fire. Plant personnel followed the appropriate emergency procedures and immediately notified the local fire department. The local fire department responded timely and worked successfully to get the fire under control.

"'I want to thank all of the emergency responders and our plant personnel for their quick action in getting the fire under control and keeping everyone safe,” Clark Mitchell, plant manager, said. “We value our relationship with the local community and will take appropriate additional steps to help minimize the risk of something like this from happening again.'"

Plant operations were unaffected by the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

East Ridge, Signal Mountain and Dallas Bay are assisting with other CFD calls.