Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement

  Monday, August 4, 2025

Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group.

Gail Greene mentioned Community Haven in regard to cuts that might be made to the city budget rather than a property tax increase.

Rev. Muhammad said, "Gail Greene is either misinformed, totally ignorant of budgetary policies, intentionally lying, engaged in a smear campaign, colluding with other like-minded elected officials and people, playing politics with public safety, or all of the above as it pertains to Community Haven.

"First, let’s set the record straight. The $1.75 million to Community Haven did not come from the city’s capital or operating budget. The city of Chattanooga received $38.6 million of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Of which, the city of Chattanooga invested $30 million of the funds into 36 community-based initiates.

"The City Council unanimously approved.

"Gail Greene chose to single out Community Haven. Why?

"Let us just address the elephant in the room. Is this personal Gail Greene? Do you have a problem with Community Haven because the founder and president is a “Black Muslim” and a member of the Nation of Islam under the leadership of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan? Do you?

"Nothing else makes sense. For 35 years, we have self-funded our efforts. We have a clear track record of implementing effective solutions to a myriad of challenges in our community.

"Why are you so concerned about Community Haven now? Is it because in the last three years Mayor Kelly with City Council approval has noticed the effectiveness of our initiative and decided to fund our efforts? As hard-working property owners, are we not entitled to receive tax dollars in our communities as well?

"Shame on you Gail Greene for allowing yourself to be a puppet mouthing the same tired political propaganda.

"Do me one favor, Gail Greene. I know it's going to be hard for you to do and other like-minded people like yourself. It is going to test every fiber of your being.

"Do your homework on Community Haven and myself. Remove your emotions. Remove your political agenda. Go on a real fact-finding mission. I am not talking about gracing the halls of government. You should take the time to walk the streets in our community and knock on doors. Talk to the people in our community. If you are a true lover of truth, it will set your soul free. When you find out the truth, do not be afraid to cut the strings of the puppeteer. Be true to yourself.

"You might just find out, that the next time you mention Community Haven, you will have to “put some respect on our name.”

12 UTC Beach Volleyball Players Named To Academic Team
VFW Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGOSTO,HECTOR ... more

Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group. Gail Greene mentioned Community ... more

Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Cement Plant On Suck Creek Road
Multiple Chattanooga fire companies responded to a commercial fire at Buzzi Unicem USA's Signal Mountain Plant. Personnel were dispatched to the cement plant at 1201 Suck Creek Road on reports ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
17-Year-Old Shot During Social Media Marketplace Exchange
Property Tax Facts
The Party Leader
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
Principal Daniel Lunt To Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Aug. 20
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
Property Tax Facts
The Party Leader
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
Copperhill Industries Earns Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award
CBL Properties Announces 12.5 Percent Increase In Quarterly Dividend
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Stephen Culp
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center Has Open House, Touch-a-Truck Aug. 15
Family Justice Center Hosts Training On Protecting Children Aug. 20
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
Day 4, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip; A Remarkable Meeting In Cheyenne; On To Park City
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
AnchorPoint Church To Distribute Back-To-School School Bags Aug. 3
Glenn David Layne
LEAF Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 13 Participants
Officers Respond To Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
