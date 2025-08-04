VFW Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble

VFW Post 95 has lost an appeal of the suspension of its charter, while arguing that others in the state gamble also.

Post 95 officials acknowledged that games of "Ace of Diamonds" were held. But they said the state condones a lottery system and there are other gambling infractions allowed.

The lounge at the Post 95 headquarters will be closed indefinitely.

Members have been advised they can transfer to other units.

Todd McKinley, state VFW Commander, wrote to members of Post 95:

We hope this letter finds you doing well, and we appreciate your service to our great country.



The reason we are contacting you, the Department Executive Committee, in a Special meeting, July 8, 2025 and subsequent appeal hearing decided to suspend Post 95, William E Blair Inc., East Ridge Tennessee Charter for an undetermined length of time, at a minimum until the Department’s Annual Mid-Winter Conference at the Embassy Suites Nashville-SE, Murfreesboro TN, January 10-11, 2026 according to Department Constitution Article XI.



William E. Blair, Inc., East Ridge TN Post 95 has failed to operate, and to meet its obligations imposed by State Law and Statue. The Post leadership admitted to holding gaming events on its premises; which violates Tennessee’s Gaming Laws; Still, Tennessee operates an official state lottery and allows nonprofits to hold games of chance as long as they ask the state for permission. The gambling statute also singles out "futures or commodities trading" as legal activities.



While most forms of gambling are prohibited in Tennessee, even some activities that may not seem like gambling, not all forms of gambling are illegal. Refer to Code Section 4-36-101 et seq.; 39-17-501 et seq. or visit the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website. Furthermore, financing, owning, or supervising a gambling operation is a Class E felony, punishable for up to six years and prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Routinely, Post 95 has “Ace of Diamonds” listed on their events calendar, “Ace of Diamonds” is illegal in the State of Tennessee. There is no record of Post 95 receiving permission through Tennessee’s Secretary of State to hold or operate any type of game of chance.



The Department Executive Committee listened to your post’s appeal, where, once again, the appeal committee admitted to conducting illegal games of chance. Therefore, the post charter is suspended for an undetermined length of time. The Department Executive Committee authorized, empowered, and directed by and through its duly authorized agents East Tennessee Vice Commander Dwight Woodcock as acting Post Commander and Third District Commander Mark Williams, as acting Post Adjutant to take possession, custody, and control of all the records, property, and assets of William E. Blair, Inc., Post 95.; provided, however, that nothing herein shall be construed as requiring the Department of Tennessee to assume any financial responsibility as to such property.



The Department Executive Committee may provide for the transfer of the members in the Post to other Posts of their choice, subject to the approval of such other Post, and shall take all necessary and proper steps and proceedings to wind up and close the affairs of such Post. While the charter is suspended, American Legion Post 95’s lounge will be closed. The Department Executive Committee will allow monthly post meetings, along with allowing the post’s Honor Guard to operate. All other post programs unless authorized by the Department Executive Committee will cease to function.



How does this affect you? You also have the option of transferring your membership to another post.



If you would like to renew immediate, prior to membership transfer, please make checks out to: The American Legion, Department of Tennessee and mail your membership renewal to:

The American Legion Department of Tennessee

C/O: American Legion Post 95

318 Donelson Pike

Nashville TN 37214



You can reach me by calling (202) 256-0219 or via email toddmac78@yahoo.com.



Post Objectives must be met to restore charter:

• Follow Federal and State Laws along with statues.

• Follow the steps to a better post, 2025 Post Officer’s Guide and Manual of Ceremonies pages 32-34.

• Audit of post financial records.

• Updated Post Constitution and Bylaws that does not conflict with National and/or Departmental Constitution and Bylaws.

• Timely submission of required annual reports.

• An Election of Officers.

o Certification sent to the Department immediately following election.

o Background check on all elected officers.

• Completion of American Legion Basic Training by all officers.

• Conduct monthly post meetings following meeting script found in 2025 Post Officer’s Guide and Manual of Ceremonies pages 68-71.

• Delegate attendance at District and Department Conferences and Conventions.

• Maintain a system of record, verifying membership eligibility.

• Obtain/maintain proper ABC license if the post elects to continue operating a lounge for its members.

o Only ABC permitted servers.



Veterans Offering Lifelong Service,



Todd McKinley

TODD MCKINLEY

Department Commander