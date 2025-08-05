Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO SWAT Operations

Previous Next

Sheriff Austin Garrett announces a significant investment in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT operations with the official unveiling of a new armored response vehicle.Our new, Lenco Bear Cat-TEMS (Tactical Emergency Medical Service) Vehicle, funded through the 2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF) Grant at a cost of $334,169, will serve as both a tactical ambulance and personnel carrier. Designed with hardened armor and blast-resistant windows, the vehicle provides enhanced protection for HCSO personnel, civilians and victims from high-caliber ballistic threats and projectile weapons.This advanced Bear Cat-TEMS vehicle is equipped with key features to support critical operations and emergency medical response, including storage for medical equipment, the capability to transport two patients on stretchers, IV hookups, overhead lighting and onboard oxygen tanks.These features will significantly improve the team’s ability to render aid and safely transport injured individuals.Officials said, "Notably, the HCSO SWAT Team is the only unit locally with a full-time medical doctor serving as an active team member. This unique capability significantly enhances the team’s ability to deliver life-saving care to victims, deputies and suspects during high-risk operations. Dr. Ron Buchheit, who serves as our SWAT physician, holds key leadership roles as the medical director for Pre-Hospital and Disaster Management at Erlanger Hospital and the emergency medical director for Hamilton County making him extremely qualified for this unique role.""Beyond its medical capabilities, the Bear Cat-TEMS vehicle can transport up to 12 fully equipped tactical SWAT operators or up to 20 civilians in need of evacuation during violent or high-risk situations. Its all-terrain, four-wheel-drive capability, and highway-speed performance ensure rapid deployment throughout Hamilton County, whether in urban neighborhoods or rural areas. It can also respond to fires where the scene is subject to blast or gunfire utilizing the built in Dry System Remote Water Monitor. It can also respond to several weather-related incidents like floods."In addition to serving Hamilton County, our SWAT Team supports local law enforcement and public safety agencies when requested so that when the call for help comes, whether regionally or beyond, your Sheriff’s Office is ready."As local agencies face increasing challenges from violent crime and firearm-related threats, including active shooter scenarios, barricaded suspects, hostage situations, acts of terrorism and high-risk warrant executions, this new Bear Cat-TEMS vehicle will be a critical regional asset."“This new Lenco Bear Cat-TEMS vehicle is a major upgrade to our agency’s tactical operations and reaffirms my commitment to professionalism, preparedness, and innovation—not only in Hamilton County, but across our region. This new addition also furthers my commitment to ensuring our personnel have the best equipment possible. This armored vehicle ensures that your Sheriff’s Office, alongside our law enforcement partners, is equipped to respond to critical incidents effectively and to protect you, the taxpayers we proudly serve,” said. Sheriff Garrett.