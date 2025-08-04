Latest Headlines

American Legion Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble

  • Monday, August 4, 2025

American Legion Post 95 has lost an appeal of the suspension of its charter, while arguing that others in the state gamble also.

Post 95 officials acknowledged that games of "Ace of Diamonds" were held. But they said the state condones a lottery system and there are other gambling infractions allowed.

The lounge at the Post 95 headquarters will be closed indefinitely.

Members have been advised they can transfer to other units.

Todd McKinley, state VFW Commander, wrote to members of Post 95:

We hope this letter finds you doing well, and we appreciate your service to our great country.

The reason we are contacting you, the Department Executive Committee, in a Special meeting, July 8, 2025 and subsequent appeal hearing decided to suspend Post 95, William E Blair Inc., East Ridge Tennessee Charter for an undetermined length of time, at a minimum until the Department’s Annual Mid-Winter Conference at the Embassy Suites Nashville-SE, Murfreesboro TN, January 10-11, 2026 according to Department Constitution Article XI.

William E. Blair, Inc., East Ridge TN Post 95 has failed to operate, and to meet its obligations imposed by State Law and Statue. The Post leadership admitted to holding gaming events on its premises; which violates Tennessee’s Gaming Laws; Still, Tennessee operates an official state lottery and allows nonprofits to hold games of chance as long as they ask the state for permission. The gambling statute also singles out "futures or commodities trading" as legal activities.

While most forms of gambling are prohibited in Tennessee, even some activities that may not seem like gambling, not all forms of gambling are illegal. Refer to Code Section 4-36-101 et seq.; 39-17-501 et seq. or visit the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website. Furthermore, financing, owning, or supervising a gambling operation is a Class E felony, punishable for up to six years and prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Routinely, Post 95 has “Ace of Diamonds” listed on their events calendar, “Ace of Diamonds” is illegal in the State of Tennessee. There is no record of Post 95 receiving permission through Tennessee’s Secretary of State to hold or operate any type of game of chance.

The Department Executive Committee listened to your post’s appeal, where, once again, the appeal committee admitted to conducting illegal games of chance. Therefore, the post charter is suspended for an undetermined length of time. The Department Executive Committee authorized, empowered, and directed by and through its duly authorized agents East Tennessee Vice Commander Dwight Woodcock as acting Post Commander and Third District Commander Mark Williams, as acting Post Adjutant to take possession, custody, and control of all the records, property, and assets of William E. Blair, Inc., Post 95.; provided, however, that nothing herein shall be construed as requiring the Department of Tennessee to assume any financial responsibility as to such property.

The Department Executive Committee may provide for the transfer of the members in the Post to other Posts of their choice, subject to the approval of such other Post, and shall take all necessary and proper steps and proceedings to wind up and close the affairs of such Post. While the charter is suspended, American Legion Post 95’s lounge will be closed. The Department Executive Committee will allow monthly post meetings, along with allowing the post’s Honor Guard to operate. All other post programs unless authorized by the Department Executive Committee will cease to function.

How does this affect you? You also have the option of transferring your membership to another post.

If you would like to renew immediate, prior to membership transfer, please make checks out to: The American Legion, Department of Tennessee and mail your membership renewal to:
The American Legion Department of Tennessee
C/O: American Legion Post 95
318 Donelson Pike
Nashville TN 37214

You can reach me by calling (202) 256-0219 or via email toddmac78@yahoo.com.

Post Objectives must be met to restore charter:
• Follow Federal and State Laws along with statues.
• Follow the steps to a better post, 2025 Post Officer’s Guide and Manual of Ceremonies pages 32-34.
• Audit of post financial records.
• Updated Post Constitution and Bylaws that does not conflict with National and/or Departmental Constitution and Bylaws.
• Timely submission of required annual reports.
• An Election of Officers.
o Certification sent to the Department immediately following election.
o Background check on all elected officers.
• Completion of American Legion Basic Training by all officers.
• Conduct monthly post meetings following meeting script found in 2025 Post Officer’s Guide and Manual of Ceremonies pages 68-71.
• Delegate attendance at District and Department Conferences and Conventions.
• Maintain a system of record, verifying membership eligibility.
• Obtain/maintain proper ABC license if the post elects to continue operating a lounge for its members.
o Only ABC permitted servers.

Veterans Offering Lifelong Service,

Todd McKinley
TODD MCKINLEY
Department Commander

Latest Headlines
Man Shot In Face, In Stable Condition - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/5/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/5/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO SWAT Operations
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Breaking News
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO SWAT Operations
  • 8/5/2025

Sheriff Austin Garrett announces a significant investment in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT operations with the official unveiling of a new armored response vehicle. Our new, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGOSTO,HECTOR ... more

Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • 8/4/2025

Brother Kevin Muhammad, local minister who heads the Community Haven group, hit the Hamilton County Republican Party chair on her statements about the group. Gail Greene mentioned Community ... more

Breaking News
Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Cement Plant On Suck Creek Road
Firefighters Respond To Large Commercial Fire At Cement Plant On Suck Creek Road
  • 8/4/2025
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
Dalton Firefighters Rescue Cat From House Fire
  • 8/4/2025
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
Morning House Fire On Mowbray Mountain Caused By Self Cleaning Oven
  • 8/4/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/4/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
National And Local Democrats Share Tactics
  • 8/3/2025
Thoughts On The Proposed Tax Increase
  • 8/2/2025
Sports
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Johnson Leads Tennessee Contingent At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/4/2025
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
Nuttall, Wolcott Share Lead At Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship
  • 8/4/2025
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
Historic Belle Meade Country Club Site Of This Week’s State Senior Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
First-Timers Campbell, Rogers Among Tennessee Quintet At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/3/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
Life With Ferris: Carnival Of Dreams
  • 8/4/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
Principal Daniel Lunt To Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
The Decline In College Enrollment And The Rise Of Alternative Career Paths
  • 8/4/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Copperhill Industries Earns Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/4/2025
CBL Properties Announces 12.5 Percent Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 8/4/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Stephen Culp
  • 8/4/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
  • 8/5/2025
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
Bradley County Student Named National LearningRx Student Of The Year
  • 8/4/2025
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
GNTC’s Nursing Program Achieves 100 Percent Pass Rate
  • 8/4/2025
Living Well
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center Has Open House, Touch-a-Truck Aug. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Family Justice Center Hosts Training On Protecting Children Aug. 20
  • 8/4/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With ACC HeartCARE Center Designation
  • 8/1/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
AnchorPoint Church To Distribute Back-To-School School Bags Aug. 3
  • 8/2/2025
Obituaries
Steve Gatlin
Steve Gatlin
  • 8/5/2025
Pauline Cordes
Pauline Cordes
  • 8/5/2025
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
Charles Ray “Charlie” Dotson
  • 8/4/2025
Government
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/5/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025