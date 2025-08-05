Latest Headlines

Judge Shattuck, Still Playing Basketball As He Approaches 90, Is National Free Throw Champ

  • Tuesday, August 5, 2025
  • John Wilson
Clarence Shattuck, left, and Chuck Robertson at the Senior Nationals
Clarence Shattuck, left, and Chuck Robertson at the Senior Nationals

Stephen Curry has nothing on Soddy Daisy's Clarence Shattuck (well, maybe a little bit).

Judge Shattuck, playing in an upper age bracket after reaching his 89th birthday, sank 19 of 25 free throws to come out in first place at the National Senior Olympics at Des Moines, Iowa.

Collegedale's Chuck Robertson - a year younger than the judge - was second with 18 successful foul shots.

Judge Shattuck, who long held sway in General Sessions Court, was planning to go to the national event with a Tennessee team. But age and infirmity left the squad short of five players.

Judge Shattuck said he was not planning to attend, then he got a call from 92-year-old Lloyd Kempf, of South Dakota, who was trying to field a team.

"I had played against Lloyd before, and at one time we were on the same team," Judge Shattuck noted. He decided to go to the tourney and was able to catch a ride from Chattanooga.

He said he and Lloyd were actually "playing down" since they wound up competing against those ages 85-89.

He said, "Our team didn't do very well, but we did beat the team that wound up finishing second."

There were over 12,000 attendees at the event that included competition in 12 different sports. The only larger event was the over 13,000 at Albuquerque, where Clarence Shattuck also hit the court.

Judge Shattuck said he and other Soddy Daisy kids got interested in basketball in 1947 - the year Soddy Daisy High School won the state championship.

He said, "The team from this little community became the Hoosiers of that tournament."

He went on to be a starter for the Trojans his junior and senior years.

Judge Shattuck said he did not go out for the Tennessee Tech squad when he attended there. But he said he played intramural and his squad once defeated a team that included three Tech scholarship players.

He attended law school at UT with Sam Payne, and they began playing basketball together - as well as handball and racquetball.

Judge Shattuck still plays with a group of regulars at the Hixson Recreation Center on Tuesdays and Fridays.

He thinks this might be his last trip to Nationals though.

"Maybe I will take up something like corn hole," he laughed.

Latest Headlines
United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
State American Legion Commander Says Post 95 Officials "Harmed Good Name" Of Legion
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Judge Shattuck, Still Playing Basketball As He Approaches 90, Is National Free Throw Champ
Judge Shattuck, Still Playing Basketball As He Approaches 90, Is National Free Throw Champ
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2025
Melson Repeats As Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Champion
Melson Repeats As Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Champion
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2025
UTC Cross Country Announces 2025 Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2025
Breaking News
United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access
  • 8/5/2025

Vitruvian Health Care System said it is extending access after United Healthcare's (UHC) contract termination "in order to support all patients." Vitruvian officials said, " Bradley Medical ... more

Jenny Hill Says City Council Split On Budget Approach
  • 8/5/2025

City Council Chair Jenny Hill on Tuesday gave members of the Northside Business Council at the INCubator updates on the city's proposed budget amendment and ongoing community initiatives in District ... more

Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO SWAT Operations
  • 8/5/2025

Sheriff Austin Garrett announces a significant investment in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT operations with the official unveiling of a new armored response vehicle. Our new, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2025
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
Weston Wamp Says County Has Held Line On Tax Rate, While City Rate Has Surged
  • 8/5/2025
American Legion Post 95 Loses Appeal Despite Argument That Others In State Gamble
  • 8/4/2025
Kevin Muhammad Hits GOP Chair On Community Haven Statement
  • 8/4/2025
Wamp Says Sharpe Misleading Seniors On Tax Help; Commissioner Responds
  • 8/4/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
When The Public Is Ignored, They Will Still Be Heard - And Response
  • 8/5/2025
The Party Leader
  • 8/4/2025
Sports
Melson Repeats As Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Champion
Melson Repeats As Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Champion
  • 8/5/2025
Tennessee Debuts At No. 18 In US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/4/2025
UTC Women's Soccer Hosts Tennessee In Exhibition Finale
  • 8/5/2025
Lady Vols Basketball Slate Features 16 Contests For 2026 Season
  • 8/5/2025
Vols' Bishop, Thomas Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List
Vols' Bishop, Thomas Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List
  • 8/5/2025
Happenings
Family To Celebrate 105th Birthday Of Inez Shanks
Family To Celebrate 105th Birthday Of Inez Shanks
  • 8/5/2025
La Niña And Pinta Replica Ships Set To Return To Chattanooga
La Niña And Pinta Replica Ships Set To Return To Chattanooga
  • 8/5/2025
INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Set For Aug. 15-17
INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Set For Aug. 15-17
  • 8/5/2025
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
John Shearer: Bea Lurie Pens Book About Father Persevering Through Holocaust And Life
  • 8/4/2025
MOAA Chattanooga Chapter To Host Golf Fundraiser Sept. 15
  • 8/4/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
Property Tax Facts
  • 8/4/2025
Due Your Due Diligence And Come Up With An Answer
  • 8/5/2025
A Few Thoughts On NIMBY-Ism In Hamilton County; It Takes One To Know One
  • 8/5/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
TVA Prices $1.25 Billion Of New Five-Year Global Power Bonds
  • 8/5/2025
Chattanooga Is Leading Contender As Kilwins Seeks To Expand East Tennessee Footprint
  • 8/5/2025
Sixth Annual TechX Awards Now Accepting Nominations For Tech Excellence
  • 8/5/2025
Real Estate
Rental Units Available At Mary Walker Towers
  • 8/4/2025
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Student Scene
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC’s Operation Move In
  • 8/5/2025
East Hamilton Ministerial Association, Samaritan Center Honor Local Educators With Annual Prayer Lunch
  • 8/5/2025
Soddy Daisy Alumni Flag Football Game Fundraiser Is Aug. 8
Soddy Daisy Alumni Flag Football Game Fundraiser Is Aug. 8
  • 8/5/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Assembles Advisory Committee To Guide School Expansion
Orange Grove Assembles Advisory Committee To Guide School Expansion
  • 8/5/2025
AIM Center’s Annual Fundraising Event Creating Place Returns Sept. 5
  • 8/5/2025
Cempa Community Care’s Shauna Wooten Completes UCLA Health Care Executive Program
Cempa Community Care’s Shauna Wooten Completes UCLA Health Care Executive Program
  • 8/5/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Remembering Tennessee Boys' State, 1946
  • 8/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
Jerry Summers: Battle For Broad Street 2
  • 8/4/2025
Outdoors
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
Bob Tamasy: Even The Smallest Roles And Responsibilities Are Important
  • 8/5/2025
Stanley United Methodist Church Announces Pre-Homecoming Musical Aug. 9
  • 8/4/2025
"Why Would You Not Want Him In Your Life?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley COG
  • 8/5/2025
Obituaries
Veronica “Irene” Bucci
Veronica “Irene” Bucci
  • 8/5/2025
Alice Eva Walker
Alice Eva Walker
  • 8/5/2025
Eugene Gustav Jung
Eugene Gustav Jung
  • 8/5/2025
Government
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Academy Has Graduation Thursday
  • 8/4/2025
Man Shot In Face, In Stable Condition - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/5/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/5/2025