United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access

Vitruvian Health Care System said it is extending access after United Healthcare's (UHC) contract termination "in order to support all patients."
Vitruvian officials said, "Bradley Medical Center’s contract with United Healthcare - including Commercial, ACA/Exchange Plans (Individual/Family), and Medicare Advantage plans was terminated by UHC on August 1, 2025. UHC has not terminated their Tenncare contract, for which they remain in network."
In regard to this, Vitruvian Health Care System’s CEO Jeff Myers stated, "We understand that this change has created confusion and concern, and we want you to know: Vitruvian is not walking away from our patients.
We are showing up - because we care. We are taking extraordinary steps to support your access to care while longer-term solutions are being pursued.
"To assist our patients, we want to provide this information sheet and let you know we are here to answer any questions you may have about how your care. You are our priority.
"We do not make these decisions lightly. While United Healthcare terminated its contract with Bradley Medical Center, we believe that our broader agreement under Vitruvian Health extends to Bradley Medical Center. As such, we believe this agreement remains valid and should be honored.
"This contractual disagreement is proceeding to arbitration, and if United Healthcare is cooperative, we believe the matter can be resolved within 120 days. In the meantime, we refuse to let paperwork come before
"That is why we are continuing full access to all services for Medicare Advantage PPO patients and partial access for others. This is more than a legal dispute - it is a reflection of who we are and what we stand for: compassion, access, and community-first care.
"If you have any questions or need help navigating your plan, we are here.
"For assistance in navigating your care please call (423) 380-6090."