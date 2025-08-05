United Healthcare Cancels Bradley Medical Center Contract; Vitruvian Says It Continues Patient Access

Vitruvian Health Care System said it is extending access after United Healthcare's (UHC) contract termination "in order to support all patients."

Vitruvian officials said, " Bradley Medical Center’s contract with United Healthcare - including Commercial, ACA/Exchange Plans (Individual/Family), and Medicare Advantage plans was terminated by UHC on August 1, 2025. UHC has not terminated their Tenncare contract, for which they remain in network."

We understand that this change has created con fusion and concern, and we want you to know: Vitruvian is not walking away from our patients. In regard to this, Vitruvian Health Care System’s CEO Jeff Myers stated, "