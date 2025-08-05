State American Legion Commander Says Post 95 Officials "Harmed Good Name" Of Legion

"Criminal activity in an American Legion Post will not be tolerated, this includes gambling.

The state American Legion Commander said officials of Post 95 in East Ridge "have truly harmed the good name of the American Legion."

Todd McKinley said Post 95 members were more active in gambling activities inside the group's bar on Ringgold Road rather than community service.

He said, "It’s funny that those who were conducting illegal activity at Post 95 were all about lying to protect their misdeeds, even as I walked through the Post just before delivering the news that they were to be suspended. I gave them every opportunity to come clean, but they hid their misdeeds like children do and lied until they had no more room to wiggle. These same individuals are now pretending to be tough guys and are harassing Department Officers, which cowards who can’t follow simple rules and laws do.

"The Department Executive Committee (DEC) voted to suspend their charter, because of the illegal actions, which they’ve now admitted to, but they think that harassment will get them reinstalled in the Post, this will never happen. Their actions have truly harmed the good name of the American Legion.

"These same individuals appealed their suspension as they have right to do. During this hearing, the DEC voted to allow the Post to re-open and operate as an actual Legion Post supporting the 4 pillars which are “Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth,” to which they flat out rejected. The reality is these individuals have no interest in operating a real Legion Post, they would rather operate a bar or private club where they can break rules and laws as they see fit, but that will not happen on my watch as the duly elected Department Commander tasked with amongst other things enforcing the rules of the organization and following the laws of the state and nation evenly and fairly.

"The bad actors in this story are now pretending to be the victims of a tyrannical department, which is telling. The real victims here are those in the East Ridge community who could truly benefit from having a properly working American Legion Post that truly support the 4 pillars in their back yard. These benefits amongst other things include Veteran funerals, which a nearby Legion Post have stepped in to pick up the slack. Pretending that the “department” is the problem here is laughable and pathetic, but those who are guilty always make counter accusations when caught.

"When one swears an oath to “Support and Defend the Constitution,” that means following laws we may disagree with or suffer the consequences if we violate them. Real adults work to change the law peacefully in a civil society, we do our work in the light of day, not behind closed doors in dark rooms, and especially not in a bar. No problem has ever been solved in a bar, a few good times perhaps, but no problems are solved there.

"In closing, during the appeal meeting, a couple of the bad actors complained about having “snitches” in their Post, but in the next breath began snitching and pointing the fingers at other Posts that may or may not be breaking the law. If other Posts are violating the law, I'll certainly do the same thing and suspend their charter after of course a vote from the Department Executive Committee (DEC), because I follow the Constitution & Bylaw aka the rules, unlike those complaining in this article."