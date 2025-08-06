Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALLANGER,BRANNON JORDAN
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BENNETT,CHRISTINA E
2250 VARNELL RD. SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYD,MARTIN CULLUM
101 E DAYTONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)
BOYKIN,MARIAH NYAMBI
204 CREAMERY WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNEY,ALLEN BARRIS
603 N PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY)
CANTRELL,JEFFREY JAMES
5006 CAROLYN LN Chattanooga, 374112503
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER,PATRICK LAMONT
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHANEY,ROBERT JAMES
2308 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHURCH,JULIAN MARKUS
4294 HIGHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DILLARD,DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DILLARD,DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
ESTES,JOESPH CHRISTIAN
3069 BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESTES,JOESPH CHRISTIAN
3069 BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ASSAULT
FREEMAN,ALEA LANEA
4928 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB
420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
GARNER,CAMERON J
950 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HEATON,JILLIAN LEANN
9415 W BRIDGE CALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ADULT CONT. TO DELIN OF A CHILD
HILL,MOKA DONAH
113 GOODSON AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HUGHLEY,CRYSTAL FINECE
7624 HURRICANE LOOP Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHLEY,CRYSTAL FINECE
7624 HURRICANE LOOP Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED P
JERONIMO,SANTIAGO
1709 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING,ANGELA GERALDIN
4907 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
LABOO,ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LABOO,ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
VOP POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG
LANIER,ASHLYN FAY
8220 HARRISON BAY HARRISSON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWRENCE,PERRY CORNEAL
7702 DUNWOODY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEVER,AMANDA JOANN
289 GALLAHAN RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
LOCKLEAR,BOBBY DEARL
7170 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 28314
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LUCE COOK,AMANDA LEIGH
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
14 LAUREL LN APT 102 EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
MEEKS,JAMES TIMOTHY
2020 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MTN., 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MORGAN,ANDREW ALLEN
306 VALLEYVIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
MURRAY,JOHN EDWARD
87 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NIXON,RICHARD ALAN
413 NIXON DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PANTAGES,CRAIG ALLEN
2717 ROSSVILE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
PARKER,CODY BLAKE
1903 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PENNYCUFF,BRIAN JOSEPH
1241 N YORK HWY JAMESTOWN, 38556
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REDUS,KATILYA RAKIESHA
2201 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064133
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICH,ROBERT LUTHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH,PERRY MCARTHUR
7609 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TRAMMELL,JONATHAN TODD
229 SPRINPLACE RESACA RD RESACA, 30735
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WALBERT,KRISTOPHER JAMES
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VOP LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEAVER,DWIGHT ANTOINE
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WELLS,MARSWANE P
1325 MOORE PLACE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
Here are the mug shots:
|BALL, LUKE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BENNETT, CHRISTINA E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, DAVID DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BOYD, MARTIN CULLUM
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/27/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- ASSAULT
|
|FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FITZGERALD, CONNOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/31/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- IMPLIED CONSENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FRANCIS, RYAN MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, BERNICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- HANDS FREE SCHOOL ZONE
|
|GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARNER, CAMERON J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HEATON, JILLIAN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ADULT CONT. TO DELIN OF A CHILD
|
|HEINSOHN, ILMIRA CATHRENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|HILL, MOKA DONAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- EVADING ARREST
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, MONICA DENNISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|KING, ANGELA GERALDIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
- VOP POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG
|
|LANIER, ASHLYN FAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEVER, AMANDA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|LOCKLEAR, BOBBY DEARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MASMELA, JARED EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
|
|MEEKS, JAMES TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRISON, VALERIE ANETTE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MURRAY, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NIXON, RICHARD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDUS, KATILYA RAKIESHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, BOBBY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TORRES, ROMAN ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/02/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TRAMMELL, JONATHAN TODD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VOP LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WELLS, MARSWANE P
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS
|