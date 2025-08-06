Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

 

BALL, LUKE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FALSE REPORTS
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BENNETT, CHRISTINA E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONNER, DAVID DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BOYD, MARTIN CULLUM
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/27/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)
BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • ASSAULT
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
FITZGERALD, CONNOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/31/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • IMPLIED CONSENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRANCIS, RYAN MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FREEMAN, BERNICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • HANDS FREE SCHOOL ZONE
GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, CAMERON J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HEATON, JILLIAN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ADULT CONT. TO DELIN OF A CHILD

HEINSOHN, ILMIRA CATHRENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
HILL, MOKA DONAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, MONICA DENNISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
KING, ANGELA GERALDIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE REPORTS
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
  • VOP POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG
LANIER, ASHLYN FAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEVER, AMANDA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
LOCKLEAR, BOBBY DEARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

MASMELA, JARED EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
MEEKS, JAMES TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISON, VALERIE ANETTE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MURRAY, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NIXON, RICHARD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDUS, KATILYA RAKIESHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, BOBBY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORRES, ROMAN ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/02/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TRAMMELL, JONATHAN TODD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VOP LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WELLS, MARSWANE P
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS





