Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, LUKE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FALSE REPORTS BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/28/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BENNETT, CHRISTINA E

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONNER, DAVID DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/15/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BOYD, MARTIN CULLUM

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/27/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY) BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ESTES, JOESPH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ASSAULT FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) FITZGERALD, CONNOR SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/31/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IMPLIED CONSENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FRANCIS, RYAN MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/25/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FREEMAN, BERNICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

HANDS FREE SCHOOL ZONE GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/15/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, CAMERON J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HEATON, JILLIAN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ADULT CONT. TO DELIN OF A CHILD

HEINSOHN, ILMIRA CATHRENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST HILL, MOKA DONAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, MONICA DENNISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST KING, ANGELA GERALDIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA

VOP POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG LANIER, ASHLYN FAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEVER, AMANDA JOANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA) LOCKLEAR, BOBBY DEARL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MASMELA, JARED EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/26/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302 MEEKS, JAMES TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/26/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/31/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISON, VALERIE ANETTE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/14/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MURRAY, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NIXON, RICHARD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) PARKER, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/04/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDUS, KATILYA RAKIESHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, BOBBY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORRES, ROMAN ALVARO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/02/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TRAMMELL, JONATHAN TODD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VOP LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WELLS, MARSWANE P

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS



