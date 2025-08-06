TDOT Plans Safety Improvements On Cummings Highway From Lookout Valley To St. Elmo

TDOT is actively advancing a safety improvements project along Cummings Highway from Wauhatchie Pike/Browns Ferry Road to St. Elmo.

The project includes the section of Cummings Highway at the base of Lookout Mountain.

Officials said the railroad bridges on either end of the project area, that have long caused a traffic bottleneck, will not be impacted.

The work follows recommendations from a 2021 Road Safety Audit.

Officials said, "The proposed reconfiguration of Cummings Highway would address key crash concerns by introducing a two-lane ascending and one-lane descending setup, swapping near the SR 148 (highway up Lookout Mountain) intersection.

"Additional enhancements include a two-way left turn lane where warranted, targeted rockfall mitigation, and updated signage and striping."

officials said the project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with right-of-way efforts expected to begin in FY26.

TDOT’s Environmental Document received FHWA approval on March 24 and reflects the project’s alignment with environmental compliance standards, it was stated.

Officials said TDOT conducted a feasibility study about six years ago "to explore, at a high level, the logistical and financial considerations for replacing the two railroad overpasses. While the study does exist, it was preliminary in nature and never advanced into a formal project.

"As such, the estimates are significantly outdated and there is currently no funding allocated for overpass replacement in TDOT’s 10-year plan."