Patron Who Got Too Touchy At Restaurant Facing Criminal Charges

Police said a patron got too friendly with a waitress at Old Man Rivers restaurant off Mountain Creek Road and wound up with criminal charges.

Martin Cullom Boyd, 67, was charged with sexual offenses (fondling).

Last Thursday, officers responded to 118 Cross St. for a sexual assault call. A female server said a customer got very touchy with her, touching her back, shoulders and arms several times, causing her to feel uncomfortable.

He also gave her multiple compliments, it was stated.

The waitress said when the customer started to leave he grabbed her by the neck with both arms, kissed her on the neck, and smacker her on the butt.

A female patron said she witnessed the whole thing. She said the waitress appeared very uncomfortable and tried to pull away.

The man was seen driving away in a silver Dodge Ram. He had given his name when he arrived as Martin Boyd. An employee of the restaurant was able to find a profile photo of Martin Boyd, and the waitress said that was the individual she served.

Boyd was then located and arrested.