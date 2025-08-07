Criminal Court Clerk Says Beware Of Bond Scam

There is a new scam alert at the local court.

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said, "Everyone should use extreme caution when making bonds for family and friends."

He said it is against state law to solicit a bond.

In one instance, he said a local family received a solicitation that was listed as coming from an established local bonding company. The family paid the amount requested.

Mr. Dean said there was a name given for the alleged bondsman. He said there is no one on the county bond list by that name.

He said, "This is a scam that is circulating in Hamilton County. They are finding individuals in jail, looking up family members and either texting or calling them to make their bond. This is the first one I’ve heard of that has actually paid and lost their money."

The family received this message:

""Hey, Ms. [last name]! St*** Sc*** here with [Bond Company]. I'm reaching out to you on behalf of [inmate], Age 31, who is currently in the custody of the Hamilton County Jail. They were in high hopes as they wanted to know if you would be willing to assist them in posting their bond today and in ultimately gaining their release. If you do intend to assist them at this time, then please contact me at your nearest convenience so we can begin that process. Thanks."