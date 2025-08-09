Latest Headlines

Suspect Arrested For Homicide On Lee Highway On Friday

  • Saturday, August 9, 2025
The Chattanooga Police Department quickly located and arrested Guster Harfield, 64, in connection with the Friday homicide in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

CPD officers responded at 9:10 on Friday to a report of a person shot in a motel parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 43-year-old man, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.
Images of the suspect vehicle, provided by CPD Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) investigators, helped officers quickly identify and locate the vehicle.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., CPD Neighborhood Policing officers saw a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop. The shooting suspect was not in the vehicle at the time; however, officers were able to link the vehicle to Harfield. Officers later located him at a residence and brought him in for questioning. During interviews with Homicide detectives, Harfield admitted to the shooting. He was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Harfield is charged with first-degree murder.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Rhea Commission Approves Budget With $21.6 Million For County General, $43.3 Million For Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2025
Suspect Arrested For Homicide On Lee Highway On Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/9/2025
Gilbert Called Up By Giants, Set to Become Fourth Former Vol To Make MLB Debut In 2025
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2025
Willeman Dominates For Lookouts In 1-0 Win
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2025
  • 8/10/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2025: more

Rhea Commission Approves Budget With $21.6 Million For County General, $43.3 Million For Schools
  • 8/9/2025

In a special called meeting of the Rhea County Commission Friday night, a $21.6 million county general budget along with a $43.3 million school budget was approved on first reading. Budget ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY,JOHN ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Zoning Board To Hear Application For Asphalt Plant On Wednesday
  • 8/8/2025
Soddy Daisy To Take In Additional $1 Million With 20-Cent Tax Increase
  • 8/8/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Market Street
  • 8/8/2025
Rome Felon Charged With Threatening To Assassinate President Trump
  • 8/8/2025
Ramp Improvements Prompt Closures Along Interstate 24
  • 8/8/2025
Opinion
Stop Asphalt Plant Near Ivy Academy
  • 8/8/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Why Not? - And Response
  • 8/8/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/8/2025
Personality Tests Should Not Be On The Priority List
  • 8/8/2025
Sports
Willeman Dominates For Lookouts In 1-0 Win
  • 8/9/2025
Gilbert Called Up By Giants, Set to Become Fourth Former Vol To Make MLB Debut In 2025
  • 8/9/2025
Lookouts Bullpen Blows Lead Late
  • 8/8/2025
Randy Smith: Things That Are Wrong In College Football
Randy Smith: Things That Are Wrong In College Football
  • 8/8/2025
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
Quite The Buzz: Fly Ties State Record With 5th Straight Super Senior Am Title
  • 8/7/2025
Happenings
Profiles Of Valor: SP4 Michael Fitzmaurice (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SP4 Michael Fitzmaurice (USA)
  • 8/8/2025
HES Opens In-House Spay And Neuter Clinic
  • 8/8/2025
Jerry Summers: Remembering Columnist Bill Casteel
Jerry Summers: Remembering Columnist Bill Casteel
  • 8/8/2025
In-Town Gallery Welcomes New Member Bonnie Stoloff
In-Town Gallery Welcomes New Member Bonnie Stoloff
  • 8/9/2025
Large Indoor Inflatable Jump Park Comes To Camp Jordan Aug. 23-24
  • 8/8/2025
Entertainment
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/5/2025
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
  • 8/5/2025
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
Jeannie Seely Dies At 85
  • 8/2/2025
Concessionaire Application Extended For International Bluegrass Festival
  • 8/4/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Opinion
Stop Asphalt Plant Near Ivy Academy
  • 8/8/2025
If The John Ross House Has To Move, Let It Go To Cherokee, N.C.
  • 8/6/2025
Why Not? - And Response
  • 8/8/2025
Dining
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
Business
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
Rock City Launches 1st Visual Rebrand In 25 Years
  • 8/7/2025
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
Jill McLean Joins First Horizon Bank As Mortgage Loan Originator
  • 8/7/2025
FourBridges Capital Advisors Announces The Sale Of Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air
  • 8/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/7/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2025
Ellis Gardner: The Rise Of Wellness-Focused Homes
  • 8/7/2025
Student Scene
Registration Open For Lee’s Fall Encore Program
  • 8/8/2025
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/7/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
Sheriff Austin Garrett Welcomes Tyner Middle High School Students Back To Campus
  • 8/6/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Resident Celebrates 105 Remarkable Years
Morning Pointe Resident Celebrates 105 Remarkable Years
  • 8/8/2025
Bloodless Stem Cell Transplant Leads To Veteran's Cancer Remission
  • 8/8/2025
United Way CEO Addresses Rotary On Local Working Family Data
  • 8/8/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Warner Park Rises From The Ashes Of Olympia Park
  • 8/5/2025
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Receives $10 Million ARC Grant To Advance Outdoor Recreation And Economic Opportunity Across Appalachia
  • 8/6/2025
David Cook: Shrimp Boil On The Big Screen: Conservation, Transformation And LMC’s We-Do Power
  • 8/5/2025
Trust For Public Land And Walker County To Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail Aug. 13
  • 8/4/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
Day 6, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip, The Diamond Craters And A Special Boutique Hotel
  • 8/5/2025
Day 5, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: A Falls Taller Than Niagara And A Winning Airbnb
  • 8/4/2025
Church
Luther Masingill Remembers Billy Graham And George Beverly Shea
Luther Masingill Remembers Billy Graham And George Beverly Shea
  • 8/8/2025
Bob Tamasy: Family - Longing To Find Our "Forever Home"
Bob Tamasy: Family - Longing To Find Our "Forever Home"
  • 8/8/2025
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
August Red Back Hymnal Signing Features Mallory Ledford
  • 8/7/2025
Obituaries
Daniel “Danny” Mattheiss
Daniel “Danny” Mattheiss
  • 8/9/2025
Martha “Dixie” Warren
Martha “Dixie” Warren
  • 8/8/2025
Rose Sepulvado Wanat
Rose Sepulvado Wanat
  • 8/8/2025
Government
HCSO Patrol Deputy Awarded Life-Saving Medal For Life-Saving Actions
HCSO Patrol Deputy Awarded Life-Saving Medal For Life-Saving Actions
  • 8/8/2025
Individuals Given Drug Charges - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/8/2025
Drug Paraphernalia Found In Company Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/8/2025