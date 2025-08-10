Latest Headlines

Marvin Fallins Sentence Settled At 15 Years In Prison In Frank Usher Slaying

  • Sunday, August 10, 2025

Marvin Fallins, who initially was charged with first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Frank Usher, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He received an agreed 15-year prison term.

 A Criminal Court jury earlier deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge against Fallins after 15 hours of deliberation.

Judge Barry Steelman had afterward sentenced Fallins to serve 11 years in prison on the jury's finding that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.

After the earlier verdict, the judge revoked bond for Fallins and ordered him into custody finding that he posed a danger to the community.

Police said Fallins admitted to shooting the victim.

Police had responded to a shot person report on East 48th Street and located Usher, who had been shot in the neck. He was pronounced deceased after being transported to Erlanger Hospital. Police began to review video footage from the Chattanooga Housing Authority and from the area.

Police said one camera showed Usher entering the back door of the residence, and Fallins, who was 51 at the time, also entering through the same door. This video showed Usher exiting through the front door while also holding his neck. He was seen running around the side of the building and toward the street where he collapsed on the ground.

Police said Fallins could be viewed exiting the front door with a witness, and that the two could be seen standing next to the victim. The witness grabbed a firearm away from Fallins, and then Fallins left the area and walked to a residence on East 49th Street.

Later that day, police interviewed Fallins, and they said he admitted to the shooting. The witness also corroborated that story.

After hearing the proof, Judge Steelman found there was not enough proof of premeditation for a first-degree murder conviction.

Fallins did not testify, but his defense claimed that the victim had a gun and was reaching for it in his waistband when he was shot.

The victim's mother said she at the time of the mistrial that she was hopeful that the state would retry Fallins on the murder charge.

She said Frank Usher "was the father of five kids and they all miss him so bad." 

