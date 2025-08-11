Latest Headlines

School Safety Officer At Lookout Mountain Elementary Arrested On Friday

  • Monday, August 11, 2025
Brittani King
Brittani King

A school safety officer at Lookout Mountain Elementary was arrested on Friday.

Brittani King, 34, was arrested for domestic assault and criminal impersonation.

A letter the school's principal send to parents said, "It was reported to me that our School Security Officer was arrested over the weekend. As a result, an alternate school security officer will be on campus to ensure continued safety and security for our students and staff."

Police responded to a simple assault call at 606 Van Dyke St. at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. A woman called police saying she and her roommate were having issues and one of her neighbors informed her that the roommate, Ms. King, was moving furniture out on the front porch.

The caller requested police presence because she did not know what state Ms. King was in, and wasn't sure if she would be safe. Police found Ms. King sitting on the couch with a glazed look on her face and glossy eyes, and she was annoyed police had been called. While the roommates argued over who had moved the other's belongs around the home, Ms. King repeatedly told police that she was a police officer/SRO, and they did not need to be wasting their time with them.

Police told the women no crime had been committed and to settle the matter. As police drove away, the roommate called police back and said Ms. King was now assaulting her. Police returned to the residence and were told Ms. King had grabbed her hand and a chunk of her hair while she was talking on the phone, causing the phone to land in a bush. A neighbor told police she witnessed Ms. King walk up behind the roommate and slap the side of her head, sending the phone flying in the air.

Police noted that Ms. King's breath smelled of an intoxicant. She mentioned several more times that she was a police officer and "knew how to write a police report." Police informed her she was filling out a witness statement and not a police report, to which she replied, "whatever."

Ms. King was taken into custody based on the roommate's and the witness's testimonies. Ms. King asked police repeatedly to move her cuffs to the front, but police said that would be a policy violation. She said she knew that was not accurate because she was a police officer. She at one point slipped one of her hands out of her cuffs and slammed it in anger into the partition of police car. The officer pulled over and recuffed Ms. King, making sure the cuffs were an appropriate tightness. She asked if there was any special treatment she could get as a fellow officer.

Police checked about Ms. King's claim to be an SRO on Lookout Mountain, but found she was in fact a School Safety Officer (SSO).

