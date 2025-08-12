Latest Headlines

City Council Members Trade Barbs In Raucous Budget Session

  • Tuesday, August 12, 2025

City Council members traded barbs in a raucous session Tuesday afternoon in which an alternate budget was crafted to that proposed earlier by Mayor Tim Kelly.

There were charges of racism in a spending plan proposed by Chair Jenny Hill and sharp objection from several members that they were "cut off" by Councilman Chip Henderson, who conducted the ad hoc session. Councilman Dennis Clark walked out of the meeting after he was accused of "showing off."

The Henderson plan, as finalized at the meeting, would raise property taxes by 14 cents to $1.69 per $100 of assessed valuation. It would bring in $15 million in new income and be a nine percent tax rise.

During the session, Councilman Henderson said it appeared clear that council members opposed the planned $1.6 million reduction to community development. He said some of the money above what was necessary for fire and police raises would allow community development "to remain whole." Also, he said funds would not be taken from Early Learning, and a receptionist for the Family Justice Center would stay intact (which was a concern of Councilwoman Jenni Berz).

The Kelly budget calls for a 44-cent increase to $1.99. It would raise $50 million.

It appears the Henderson option is favored by himself and Council members Hill, Jeff Davis and Cody Harvey.

It appears those opposed are Raquetta Dotley, Dennis Clark, Vice Chair Marvene Noel and Ron Elliott.

Councilwoman Berz appears to be the swing vote. She said she was concerned that the Henderson plan leaves the council in a position where it would again be in tax increase talks next year. She mentioned a possible tax increase this year to bring the rate to $1.83.

Councilman Henderson opened the session saying the administration had promised to "roll up their sleeves" and find cuts but had not done so, so it was up to the council to do so to ease the burden on taxpayers.

He said, instead of line item cuts, it had been decided to allow department heads to make certain cuts, and he said there were enough unfilled positions that no one should lose their jobs.

Chair Hill said part of the plan was for the City Council and the mayor's budget to each be cut by 10 percent.

Councilman Elliott said he had an issue with blanket cuts "because we don't know what we're cutting. We could very easily be cutting jobs." He and several other council members said they had been told it would be a session of "line item cuts."

Councilwoman Dotley said, "We are cutting services, and we don't know what they are." She said she did not want any of the services reduced that had been included in the initial budget approved in June.

Concerning cutting community development, she said it could mean losing centers, leading with the John A. Patten Center (in Councilman Henderson's district). "Who and what are we cutting?" she asked.

Vice Chair Noel said, "The Great District 8 will not have one brown cent removed - not a fly in the air."

She said of the initial Hill reductions, "There are so many racial undertones to this. It affects the black and brown people and puts them in a bad way."

Councilman Clark said, "We have not done the due diligence to know what the cuts will mean and what their impact will be. It's irresponsible."

On a claim that he was showing off, he said, "Here's a show. You want me to stand up and do a jig?" Then he walked out.

Chair Hill decried the fact that she said she had been termed "irresponsible, uninformed and racist." She said her general reputation is the opposite.

She said, "Somehow we have been turned against one another. It's not helpful. It's not healthy."

Councilman Harvey called for "mutual respect." He said, "We should be able to debate without name calling."

He said one man had told him he would have to sell his house if his taxes were raised to $1.99.

Councilman Davis said a woman told him she moved to Hixson because she could not afford her Georgia taxes. He said she was worried that a large tax increase would make it hard to live here.

Near the end of the session, Councilwoman Dotley said, "Don't cut me off, Chip. Because that's what you do. You cut everybody off - except those two white guys."

At that point, Councilman Elliott said, "I feel like we need prayer."

Hiker Dies After Suffering Rattlesnake Bite In Savage Gulf State Park
  • 8/12/2025

A man died after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Savage Gulf State Park on Friday. First responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and performed CPR on the man ... more

  • 8/12/2025

Christopher Mark Tidmore, 36, from Summerville, Ga., has been sentenced to a lengthy term in prision after he was convicted of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse against two 15-year-old ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/12/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEXANDER,DOUGLAS ... more

