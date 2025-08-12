Summerville Man Gets Lengthy Sentence For Sexual Abuse Of Two 15-Year-Olds

Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Christopher Mark Tidmore, 36, from Summerville, Ga., has been sentenced to a lengthy term in prision after he was convicted of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse against two 15-year-old victims.

The case against Tidmore, which was investigated by Detective Josh Strauss with the Summerville Police Department, came to light when one of the victims disclosed that Tidmore had committed sexual abuse against her.

An investigation into Tidmore ensued, and he was subsequently interviewed by Detective Strauss and search warrants were obtained for his electronic devices.

A search of the devices by Detective Strauss revealed that Tidmore had used his cell phone to record himself committing numerous acts of child molestation against one of his victims.

Tidmore’s phone contained multiple images of minors engaged in sexual acts, as well as a photograph of Tidmore’s private parts placed on the face of a minor.

During Tidmore’s recorded interview with Detective Strauss, when Tidmore was asked whether he had engaged in sexual activity with any minors, Tidmore casually responded, “Yeah,” and named one of his victims.

After pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, statutory rape, and several counts of sexual exploitation of children, Tidmore was sentenced to life, with 38 years of the sentence to be served without the possibility of parole.

The state of Georgia was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman, and the case was investigated by Summerville Police Detective Strauss.

District Attorney Clayton M.
Fuller said, “Evil walks among us every day. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist,  but this case proved otherwise. This monster stole the innocence of children, and Detective Josh Strauss hunted him down, pulled evil into the light, and made sure he will spend the majority of his days behind iron bars." 
