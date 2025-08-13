Latest Headlines

Major Flooding Hits Chattanooga; I-24 At Brainerd Shut Down, Then Reopened

  • Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Chattanooga Fire crews were out across the city for hours Tuesday night, rescuing motorists trapped in vehicles and assisting residents stuck in their homes.

There were swift water rescue personnel on McCutcheon and Hickory Valley for people trapped in cars. CFD personnel will continue responding to calls until the water recedes, officials said.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

The Brainerd Recreation Center at 1010 N Moore Road, was opened as a shelter for anyone impacted. The CFD command post was also operating out of that location.

Interstate-24 between Belvoir and Spring Creek was initially shut down in both directions due to the flooding. Later, the freeway reopened.

Officials said, "Please stay off the roads. Don’t drive through flooded areas. It will only add to the workload when you get stuck."

The Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center was activated for coordinated response efforts.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEEBY,JEREMY

Chattanooga Fire crews were out across the city for hours Tuesday night, rescuing motorists trapped in vehicles and assisting residents stuck in their homes. There were swift water rescue

Former talk radio host Brian Joyce was arrested on Monday for harassment. The woman who made the complaint said she broke up with him around a year ago, and that he had been calling, texting,

