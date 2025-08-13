Sheriff Garrett Thanks Efforts Of First Responders During Severe Weather Tuesday Night

Previous Next

Sheriff Garrett said, “As heavy rains and flash flooding swept across our county yesterday and into the late hours of Tuesday night, I had the privilege of working alongside and observing your sheriff’s deputies, 911 telecommunicators, police officers, emergency management personnel, EMS, firefighters, troopers, hospital staff, and highway department and TDOT personnel. Each of them served tirelessly to protect residents and respond to calls for help."Public safety is more than a job—it’s a calling.The men and women who serve Hamilton County understand the weight of their responsibility, regardless of conditions. It is often a thankless profession, yet they step forward without hesitation. Even in dangerous situations, the mission remains the same: to keep our county safe and operational."While yesterday’s weather event has past, the forecast for today is calling for additional heavy rain beginning this morning extending into the evening. Please stay tuned to local news outlets and download our Sheriff’s app to keep informed. Always have a safety plan for you and your family and remember to stay weather aware."To every first responder and highway department professional who answered the call during this flooding event—thank you. Your dedication and resilience are an example to us all. It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside you.”